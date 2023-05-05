Kate Garraway reveals ‘very kind man’ King Charles’ offer to her about husband Derek

Kate Garraway has spoken about a generous offer King Charles made to her about her husband.

The GMB presenter called the new monarch “a very kind man”, as she shared a touching personal interaction she had with the new king in the midst of Derek’s illness. Speaking to Lorraine on her “coronation throne” today (May 5) Kate spoke about a personal connection she has with the King.

Kate told Lorraine about the “beautiful” letter she received from King Charles (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway and King Charles

“It was when Derek got sick and was very ill in a coma,” the presenter explained. “And of course, he and the Queen had both had Covid.”

Kate shared that during this difficult time, King Charles “wrote the most amazing personal letter” to her. She described the letter as “really beautiful” and “just wonderfully uplifting for me”. She said that she also knows of other people who have received similar letters from the King for various different reasons.

Still more remarkably, Kate revealed a kind offer Charles gave her in the wake of her husband’s illness. In his letter, the King offered Kate the details of his own personal physician to see if he could help Derek. The presenter confirmed that she did indeed go ahead and have a consultation with the then Prince of Wales’ doctor.

Kate called King Charles “a very kind man” (Credit: Splash News)

Kate’s story led Lorraine to speculate over all the generous acts King Charles must be doing under the radar, that the public might never get to hear about. Kate agreed, describing the new king as a “very careful, kind man”.

And of course, I have been very lucky to have had the chance to read it to him.

She also shared the moving way Charles had ended his letter to her, telling Kate he hoped she would get the chance to read it to Derek himself.

“And of course, I have been very lucky to have had the chance to read it to him,” Kate said.

Read More: Kate Garraway admits husband Derek has ‘a long road ahead’ after return to hospital