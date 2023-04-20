Emotional Kate Garraway revealed husband Derek returned to hospital again this week as she admitted “there’s a long road ahead”.

The 55-year-old telly legend and her hubby of 17 years Derek have faced heartache in recent years after he was hospitalised in 2020 after contracting Covid-19. Derek, 55, stayed in hospital for a year and sustained serious organ damage and was placed in a medically-induced coma.

While he has since headed back home with his wife Kate and their kids, Billy and Darcey, Derek requires round-the-clock care for his health issues. And last night (April 19), Kate shared an update on Derek’s health. It came after the pair enjoyed a recent night out to an Elton John gig.

Kate and husband Derek have faced heartache in recent years (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway and husband Derek attend Elton John gig

This week, Good Morning Britain host Kate and husband Derek went to see Sir Elton John on his farewell tour. What’s more, the couple were given a shout out by the pop legend while on stage. Elton told the 20,000-strong crowd that Kate and Derek had endured “really tough times”.

“They’re inspiring,” the Tiny Dancer hitmaker said. “They’ve never given up and I’m so thrilled they’re here, I can’t believe they are here. I want to dedicate this song to the people I mentioned before but especially to you guys.”

In tribute to the Garraway family, Elton then went on to perform his 1974 hit Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.

Kate reveals Derek was back in hospital this week

Kate re-shared the footage of Elton’s tribute to her own Instagram page shortly after. She also made a sad admission about Derek’s recent hospital visit.

In the caption shared with her loyal followers, Kate wrote: “So this was a moment. Finally found someone who had actually filmed it rather than just burst into joyous tears as we did!!! Still can’t quite believe we were there at all. Even hours before we feared Derek would be too weak – but he was determined.”

Kate added of her husband: “Yes Derek has been back in hospital this week and yes there’s such a long road ahead but @eltonjohn & @davidfurnish you gave the kids and Derek a moment that we will never forget and has lifted their spirits again to feel anything is possible.” Kate added: “Thank you for your inspiring music and huge heart.”

She then went on to thank those who made Derek’s concert trip possible, including the carers, the venue and transport.

