Gogglebox’s Sophie Sandiford sparks speculation as she shares wedding pic with mystery man

Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford has sparked boyfriend rumours after sharing a gorgeous wedding snap on her Instagram account.

The 26-year-old posted the pic yesterday (Sunday 24 April) with the caption: “Congratulations Jack and Emma.”

In the shot, she’s stood alongside a mystery man, while her Gogglebox co-star, brother Pete poses with his wife, Paige Yeomans.

Fans were quick to ask Sophie if she’s now off the market.

“Is Sophie loved up?” one fan asked in the comments section.

Another replied, saying: “I was wondering that too.”

They continued: “No it’s always a bit of a joke how [BLEEP] her love life is so I did think same when I saw this. I do hope she is. She deserves it.”

Another repsonded: “She’s never said owt?”

Pete welcomed baby Jimmy last year (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

Sophie has made no comment on who the mystery man is but The Sun has identified him as Ben McKeown.

The publication reports he is from Northern Ireland and studied at Glasgow University.

ED! has contacted Sophie’s reps for comment.

Back in October 2020, Sophie said she was very much single following rumours about a supposed boyfriend.

After posting a picture with her pal, Danny, fans began speculating she’d met someone special.

While Paul Chuckle, who is actually Sophie’s great uncle, shared: “Hun?? We didn’t know you’d got a hun X.”

Sophie, from Blackpool, replied, saying: “He’s not my boyfriend uncle Paul, he’s my friend from work.”

The rumours started in the Daily Mail and Sophie revealed to Metro: “He was made up with that. I call him Dan from the Daily Mail now.

Sophie and brother Pete are Gogglebox favourites (Credit: YouTube)

“He was so chuffed but I think I’m barking up the wrong tree with Dan. I’m definitely not his type.

“So no, definitely single. Nothing really going on.”

Who is Pete Sandiford’s wife?

Meanwhile, her older brother Pete has had a busy personal life.

Last September, he and Paige welcomed their first baby together.

Pete introduced the tot, called Jimmy, to his fans via a sweet Instagram post.

He and Paige tied the knot last May so will soon be celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

While some fans pondered if the mystery man is Sophie’s fella, others were more interested in her outfit.

Sophie sported a brightly coloured dress in the pic, with gorgeous billowing sleeves.

Sophie hasn’t responded to rumours (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

Fans rushed to tell her how gorgeous she looks and to ask where the frock is from.

“Love your dress Sophie!!!! You look fab,” gushed one follower.

“Love your dress! Where is it from?” asked another.

“Bloody love that dress so colourful and beautiful on you,” said a third.

The answer is here btw.

Gogglebox returns on Friday 29 April at 9pm on Channel 4.

