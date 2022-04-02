Gogglebox fans are showing their support for star Ellie Warner, after she missed the show for another week.

Ellie, 31, is usually on the Channel 4 show with sister Izzi, but since boyfriend Nat Edleston’s horrific accident, she’s understandably been absent from the series.

And her absence hasn’t gone unnoticed by her army of loyal fans.

Gogglebox viewers have been spending Friday nights with Ellie and Izzi since 2015 (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox fans are missing star Ellie Warner

Viewers took to Twitter to comment as they noticed Ellie was missing from the show last night (1 April).

One fan tweeted: “It’s still not the same with @ellieandizzi since last week.”

Another said: “I really hope Ellie’s boyfriend is okay.”

A third added: “I really hope you are OK. You must feel horrible it [sic] the moment xx you are in my prayers xx.”

Leeds-based Ellie will be off the show for the foreseeable future, following Nat’s hit and run incident two weeks ago.

According to The Sun, Channel 4 bosses have been extra supportive about the situation, telling her to take as much time as she needs before she is ready to come back.

A source told the news outlet: “Channel 4 take duty of care really seriously.

“Obviously Ellie and Izzi are two of the most loved regulars on the show but it wouldn’t be right for them to have to film a light-hearted show when Nat is in such a critical condition.

“Producers have made it clear there is no pressure to return to filming and they can take all the time they need.”

Nat was involved in a car accident (Credit: Channel 4)

Nat was involved in a horrific accident

On Friday 18 March, Nat was on his way home from the pub when he was struck by a white Seat Leon just after midnight.

Nat, who lives with the Gogglebox star, suffered extensive injuries from the horror accident, including a broken neck, broken back and two collapsed lungs.

A family member also said he was initially placed on life support.

Ellie and sister Izzi have been popular Gogglebox family members since joining the show back in 2015.

