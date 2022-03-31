Gogglebox star Julie urged to ‘keep going’ as she shares message

Gogglebox star Julie Malone has been urged by fans to “keep going” after sharing a health update on her Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, March 30).

Julie is on a long-running mission to lose weight, something she has kept her fans well up to date with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie Malone (@themalonesgb)

What did Gogglebox star Julie Malone post?

Julie took to Instagram yesterday to share an update with her 196k followers. The Gogglebox star, who has been on the show since 2014, uploaded a short video for her followers to see.

In the video, Julie can be seen going for a walk with her rottweiler, Dave.

Read more: Gogglebox fans support Ellie and Izzi as they take break from the show following Nat’s car accident

“Right so, it’s cold this morning and it’s wet and I think I’m getting a cold but it’s got to be done,” she says. “So I’m out and I’m doing me 10,000 steps. Say hello Dave!”

She then continues, saying: “I’ve got Dave with me who keeps sitting down and sniffing every tree he comes to and cocking his leg.

“So I’ve got a feeling this is gonna take longer than I thought.”

Julie posted a picture of Dave later on too. “Dave’s had enough of this 10,000 steps malarkey!!! [Go] home it is, will have to do the [rest] late[r],” she captioned the snap.

Julie’s followers showed their support (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

How did Julie’s followers react?

Plenty of Julie’s followers took to the comments to show their support for the Gogglebox star.

“You’re a legend Jules! Keep up the good work!!” one of her followers wrote.

“Well done Julie, keep up the good work. Hello Dave. Look after Julie,” another said.

“Well done beautiful. Keep going, you’re doing amazing and inspirational,” a third commented.

“You’re doing great Julie, and so is Dave!” another said.

“Keep going hunny you’re doing well,” a fifth wrote.

The Malones said goodbye to a beloved family member this month (Credit: Channel 4)

What else has the Gogglebox star been up to recently?

Julie and her family shared some heartbreaking news earlier this month that left their fans “gutted”.

The Malones took to Instagram to announce that their beloved pet pooch, Lucy, had passed away.

In a picture shared with their followers, Tom Malone Sr is seen kissing the sleeping rottweiler’s head.

Read more: Gogglebox star ‘unrecognisable’ to confused Channel 4 viewers following huge change to appearance

“Today we said goodbye to our beloved Lucy, she fought right to the end to stay with us,” the caption read.

“Now reunited with her sister Izzey. There are no words to describe how much you meant to us,” it continued.

“Rest In Peace Sweetheart, you will always be in our hearts.”

Plenty of their followers commented on the post, including Tom Malone Jr, who simply wrote: “Such a good girl.”