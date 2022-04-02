Gogglebox star Mica Ven on the show
Gogglebox star Mica Ven reveals secret battle with health condition

Fans reckon she and partner Marcus were stars of the show

By Robert Leigh

Gogglebox star Mica Ven revealed a secret health condition during Friday night’s episode (April 1).

Channel 4 star Mica, who appears alongside partner Marcus on the couch potato critic show, opened up during a segment about Will Smith.

Various Gogglebox cast members were reflecting on the actor’s slap at the Oscars ceremony last Sunday (March 27).

During the course of the section, Mica passed judgment on the quality of Chris Rock‘s gag aimed at Jada Pinkett Smith.

Marcus and Mica react to Chris Rock getting cuffed
Gogglebox star Mica Ven with her husband Marcus (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Mica Ven reveals health condition

“Jada can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” Chris had said about Will’s wife Jada, who suffers from alopecia.

Mica didn’t seem all that impressed with Chris’ joke that preceded him getting a cuffing.

But she also made it clear it ‘wasn’t worth’ Will belting him.

Read more: Gogglebox star Julie urged to ‘keep going’ as she shares message

The Siddiqui family were also shown reacting to the joke.

They dismissed it as ‘unfunny’ because it wasn’t a very good joke.

But during the course of the segment, it was revealed Mica also suffers with alopecia too.

Gogglebox star Mica reflected on how the joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia was handled
Mica reflected on how the joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia was handled (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I don’t really think it was worth the slap,” Mica told Marcus as they discussed the incident.

Marcus turned to her: “I’ve seen how you feel about your alopecia at times. A woman’s crown is a woman’s crown.”

I don’t really think it was worth the slap.

But Mica was adamant, responding: “I don’t think I’d expect you to get up and start slapping the [blank] out of people”.

A grateful Marcus made them both giggle as he replied: “Oh thank God for that.”

Marcus said he was conscious about how Mica feels
Marcus said he was conscious about how Mica feels (Channel 4: Channel4)

How Gogglebox fans reacted

Viewers loved Mica and Marcus’ take on the incident – and also offered Mica well wishes over her condition.

“Bless @MicaAndTheGang – you always look fire. Your crown is perfect,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another chuckled: “Mica and Marcus have the best reaction yet to the slap. Hilarious. #Gogglebox.”

Read more: Gogglebox star ‘unrecognisable’ to confused Channel 4 viewers following huge change to appearance

In addition, their presence and interactions throughout the programme delighted viewers.

“Marcus and Mica have been brill tonight #Gogglebox,” tweeted one fan.

Another added: “Marcus and Mica are carrying the show this week #Gogglebox.”

“Marcus and Mica TOTAL relationship goals! #Gogglebox #c4,” insisted a third.

A fourth contributed: “Nahh Marcus and Mica are ultimate couple goals. The banter, the flirting. They’re absolutely still madly in love with each other!”

Gogglebox next airs on Channel 4 on Friday April 8 at 9pm.

