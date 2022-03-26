Gogglebox star ‘unrecognisable’ to confused Channel 4 viewers following huge change to appearance

Gogglebox viewers couldn’t believe their eyes after a Channel 4 cast member debuted a stark new look on the show.

Daniel Lustig’s dramatic new appearance stunned fans watching the couch potato critic series last night (Friday March 25).

Indeed, some of those watching at home weren’t even sure the newly-shorn man on their screens was even Daniel!

And while there was approval for the Gogglebox cast regular’s dramatic makeover, others indicated on social media they weren’t convinced.

Gogglebox cast featured Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig (with a new trim) last night (Credit: Channel4.com)

How has Gogglebox cast member Daniel Lustig changed his appearance?

Hairdresser Daniel – who lives in Brighton with husband Stephen Webb – has had quite a chop.

His flowing locks have been snipped off and in last night’s episode he’d also had a clean shave.

Daniel looks a lot fresher for the change – and he has described the ‘French crop’ on Instagram as a “little refresh”.

Stephen has also recently had his mop cut. But as Stephen’s hairstyle was already short, the effect isn’t as dramatic as Daniel’s extensive alteration.

However, it isn’t clear whether either Daniel or Stephen were responsible for cutting each other’s hair… or even their own!

Viewers weren’t convinced it was Daniel on their tellies (Credit: Instagram)

How did viewers react?

Gogglebox fans expressed their surprise on social media as Friday’s episode was airing.

One staggered viewer asked on Twitter: “Wtf happened to Daniel? He looks like a different person.”

“Daniel looks so different since his had his haircut and not wearing his glasses,” tweeted another fan.

I was so confused, is it definitely him?

Another person echoed that thought: “Why does Daniel look so unrecognisable.”

And someone else also admitted they were struggling to work out whether it was Daniel on not they were watching.

“I was so confused, is it definitely him?” they responded.

#Gogglebox Daniel looks like Jim Carey in Dumb and Dumber pic.twitter.com/A65L58ydmk — bstevieb (@bstevieb) March 25, 2022

There were expressions of support for the snip, with one user writing: “Daniel looking better after dropping the Mick Hucknall look.”

But this person remained confused about what Daniel had done, adding: “Daniel looks like he’s got a wig on.”

Did you do a double take? (Credit: Channel4.com)

However, other fans were sad to see the change to Daniel’s mop.

“Why did Daniel cut his curls?” one person wrote, adding crying emojis to their post.

Another contributed: “Daniel looks like a schoolboy now with his new haircut. Missing the curls.”

And a third wrote: “Gutted that Daniel has had his beautiful curly hair cut.”

