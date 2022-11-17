Giovanni Pernice pays tribute to ‘beautiful’ Rose Ayling-Ellis for special reason

Giovanni Pernice has paid tribute to former Strictly Come Dancing partner Rose Ayling-Ellis on a special occasion.

Pro dancer Giovanni, 33, won last year’s series of the BBC One dance competition with the ex EastEnders actress.

They delighted fans during the reality show contest with their tender chemistry.

And their friendship has continued beyond their time as dance partners, with both regularly referring to the other on social media.

However, today’s (Thursday November 17) post from Gio bore a particular message.

And the clips he shared on Instagram as part of that message gave followers another glimpse into their connection.

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice puts an arm around former dance partner Rose Ayling-Ellis during their time together on the BBC show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice pays tribute to Rose on Instagram

Popular Giovanni and his most recent show partner Richie Anderson crashed out of the 2022 series of Strictly in the early stages.

Rumours of a ‘feud’ between the two – denied by Gio – dogged their brief spell on the programme.

However, there has certainly never been any speculation as to whether Giovanni and Rose don’t get on.

Indeed, he has considerately wished her all the best on the occasion of her 27th birthday with a few Insta Stories.

Rose doesn’t look impressed with her soup (Credit: Instagram @giovannipernice)

What Giovanni Pernice said on Instagram to Rose Ayling-Ellis

Across three uploads, Gio gently teased Rose about getting older.

He shared three clips of her with fans hinting at her getting on in years.

And across the trio of Stories Giovanni also wished Rose many happy returns with his captions.

Happy birthday to this young and beautiful lady!

The first read: “Happy bday!” And the second and third captions were split across the next two Stories, saying: “To this young and beautiful lady!”

However, while fond, Giovanni’s uploads were certainly a little bit cheeky as well.

Rose makes out like she has a sore back (Credit: Instagram @giovannipernice)

Cheeky Gio

That’s because they weren’t all that flattering for Rose.

The first upload showed her shuddering as she spooned some green soup into her mouth.

The second portrayed Rose as suffering with her back, making out as if she was enduring aches and pains as she stood up.

And the third Story involved her using the camera on her phone like a mirror as she inspected her teeth and also coughed.

Giovanni Pernice Instagram Story shows Rose Ayling-Ellis picking her teeth (Credit: Instagram @giovannipernice)

Ultimately, the gag was these videos probably weren’t for sharing publicly.

But no doubt Gio got away with it!

Indeed, Rose re-shared the Stories on her own account, indicating she was grateful for the birthday message.

Other Strictly faves who sent birthday wish posts over Instagram that Rose re-shared included John Whaite.

