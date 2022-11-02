Strictly star Giovanni Pernice set to delight fans as he reunites with ‘my other half’ in new video

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice pranked his pal Anton Du Beke in a new Instagram Story today (Wednesday November 3).

The Italian dance pro, 32, crept up on Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton, 57, and made him jump!

Giovanni made a blaring noise that left Anton temporarily startled. But Giovanni clearly meant his hijinks in good humour.

That’s because he called Anton his “other half” in text written across the short clip when sharing it with fans.

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice reunites with ‘other half’

Gio and Anton seemed to be in a building with dance rehearsal rooms when the moment was captured.

The popular dancer – who was teamed up with Richie Anderson for the 2022 series – appeared to be aware Anton would soon be along.

He lay in wait around the corner of a corridor as Anton made his way into frame and headed to open a closed door.

However, he visibly tensed as Gio leapt from his hiding place and wailed at his telly colleague.

How Anton reacted

Despite initially looking displeased, Anton soon relaxed and smiled again when he realised Giovanni was behind the silliness.

“Almost said a rude word then,” Anton beamed, making his way into the room.

Gio then continued joking around, hollering: “Ciaoooooo!”

Anton replied by saying the same in the same extended fashion and shaking his head as he did so.

Dance veteran Anton also re-shared the Story with his own followers.

He captioned the clip, joking along: “Oh isn’t he lovely!”

Gio and Anton’s new project

It isn’t entirely clear why Giovanni referred to Anton as his “other half”.

But it may be linked to a new TV show they are working on together.

A week ago Anton revealed more about the programme to his Insta fans.

Sharing a clip showing them aboard a boat which Gio was directing, Anton grinned: “The capitano has got us lost in the ocean.”

However, he shed more light on their undertaking in the post’s caption.

Anton explained: “My loves, the news is out!

“I’m heading to the sun-kissed island of Sicily with @giovannipernice for this brand new @bbcone series.

“With sun, sea, lots of laughs and plenty of surprises in store as well, it promises to be a Mediterranean adventure to remember.

It promises to be a Mediterranean adventure to remember.

“What’s not to love? It’s all my favourite things: great food, a wonderful country and spending time in the sunshine with Giovanni. Absolutely marvellous!”

The series, titled Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily, is expected to air on BBC One next year.

What a busy pair they are!

