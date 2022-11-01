Strictly star Giovanni Pernice had fans excited after they saw him star in a segment on It Takes Two last night (October 31).

The VT involved him talking with another Strictly icon in his Halloween-decorated living room.

Monday’s It Takes Two saw Giovanni welcome fans into his plush Victorian home alongside fellow dancer Kai Widdrington.

As the pair sat and joked with one another, they talked about Strictly’s Halloween shows throughout the years.

Giovanni Pernice donned a golden crown for It Takes Two last night (Credit: BBC)

At home with Giovanni Pernice – ‘The King of Halloween’

The segment, called ‘The King of Halloween’ began with an exterior shot of Giovanni’s terraced house, complete with bay windows and white blinds, accompanied by eerie music.

Fans also got a glimpse of his fancy porch and front door, complete with stained glass inserts.

Viewers then saw the Italian dancer sitting on his grey sofa in his living room, with its light walls, fireplace and wooden floors.

Stuck to the wall behind him was a wall full of skull and bat decorations.

The star then professed his love for the annual spooky holiday and opened up about the freaky dances he’s had over the years.

He’s the King of Halloween – even if he didn’t take part this year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice shows fans inside his spooktacular house

Giovanni, 32, told viewers that he loves celebrating Halloween because of a hilarious, light-hearted reason.

“Halloween is my favourite time of the year,” he told the camera, while wearing a gold crown. “Mostly because I’m known as the King of Halloween. So, tonight is the time to celebrate me obviously.”

The shot then widened and showed Strictly co-star Kai Widdrington in the room. In a cheeky manner, Giovanni turned to Kai and said: “Don’t we, Kai?”

“Yes, Giovanni, it’s always about you,” he quipped back. “I’m not pandering to this. That crown looks ridiculous.”

Fans were thrilled by the at home segment (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice welcomes fans into his home

Kai then sat down next to Giovanni on his grey sofa and the pair began discussing their previous dances they’d had for the show’s Halloween specials.

Giovanni talked about former dance partner – and love interest – Georgia May Foote. He competed with the former Coronation Street actress way back in 2015.

The pair dressed as the Ghostbusters and did the tango. While reflecting on this moment, Giovanni told It Takes Two viewers that they received the highest score that week – a score of 35.

Giovanni went all out with his Halloween decorations (Credit: BBC)

He then reviewed his Halloween dances with other previous partners. These included performances with former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore and artistic director Debbie McGee.

Giovanni and Kai bickered hilariously among themselves.

Whenever Giovanni jokingly praised himself, Kai was quick to shoot him down. He kept telling the 32-year-old that he was lying and at one point called him a plonker.

Giovanni was the second dancer to be kicked out of Strictly Come Dancing this year (Credit: YouTube)

Fans react to seeing Giovanni on their screens again

Giovanni’s dancing shoes first grazed the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom in 2015. So, given the seven years he’s been on the show, it would be fair to say he’s had a healthy amount of screen time.

This year, however, saw Giovanni kicked out of the contest fairly quickly on.

He competed with radio personality Richie Anderson for the 2022 season. They may have been the first couple saved in the first results show but the prevailing week saw the pair booted.

Perhaps this was why so many fans were delighted to see Giovanni on It Takes Two on Sunday.

One Twitter user wrote: “Loved that Giovanni and Kai segment on #ItTakesTwo. So funny together.”

“Kai and Giovanni,” a second said, followed by a crying emoji, suggesting the user was emotional at seeing the pair on their screens again.

A third user wrote: “I don’t watch reality TV but if the BBC commissioned a series about Giovanni and Kai and followed their antics as housemates, I would 100% tune in.”

“Book them for Gogglebox!” urged another.

