Giovanni Pernice reveals bedroom antics as he celebrated his and Rose’s Strictly win

Strictly Come Dancing champ Giovanni Pernice has revealed what he got up to in the bedroom to celebrate his win with dance partner, Rose Ayling-Ellis.

But Italian Gio wasn’t swinging from the chandeliers, he was tucked up with the Glitterball instead!

Taking to his Instagram stories following Saturday (December 18) night’s big win, Gio posted a clip of himself in bed with the winners’ trophy resting on the pillow beside him.

Cheeky Gio revealed his new bedmate after Saturday’s win (Credit: Instagram)

The clip was accompanied by the Christina Perri song, A Thousand Years. Giovanni captioned the video with the words: “I have died every day waiting for you,” which are lyrics from the 2011 hit.

The cheeky clip shows a shirtless Gio caress the trophy and gaze lovingly at it. Swoon.

Gio and Rose were crowned Strictly Come Dancing winners 2021, beating runners up John Whaite and Johannes Radebe.

Following the announcement, an emotional Gio paid tribute to “beautiful” Rose.

Giovanni’s tribute to Rose

He said: “I just have to say it’s been a dream to be able to dance with you. It’s been a dream sharing this journey with you.

“It’s my privilege to share the journey with you. I’ve definitely met a friend, a best friend for life.”

He also joked about how long he has been waiting to life the trophy, crediting EastEnders star Rose for making his dreams come true.

Gio and Rose took the trophy home on Saturday night (Credit: BBC)

Rose replied, telling him: “I just want to say you’re so amazing, you pushed me to believe in myself more than I believe in myself.

“You are a wonderful friend. No matter what happens, no matter how busy we get, you’ve always got a piece of my heart.”

Fans of the BBC One show took to Twitter following their win, praising Giovanni for being a true gent and even saying that he’s a changed man.

One fan tweeted: “He’s a changed man, well done on winning.”

Another added: “Gio finally winning after getting to all these finals, I’m delighted for him. I know it’s about the celeb, but he has impressed me on new levels this year.

“He’s had to change everything he knows about teaching and I think he’s learnt just as much from Rose. Perfect partnership.”

In addition, a third agreed: “Deffo. Same here. He’s a different man this year.”

Gio and Rose’s Strictly 2021 win

A fourth commented: “He is so different this year. Rose has had this effect on him I think.”

Rose has a bright future ahead of her (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, the future is looking bright for Rose, who is tipped to be cast in a “major BBC drama”.

A source told The Sun that the BBC are desperate to keep hold of Rose and not lose her to a rival.

The insider said: “Rose has already shattered so many stereotypes during her time on Strictly and execs will be keen to see that continue once the show has ended.

“Although she is committed for the foreseeable future to EastEnders, that doesn’t mean that she won’t be looking at her longer term prospects.”

