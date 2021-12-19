Strictly fans brand Giovanni Pernice a ‘changed man’ after emotional win with Rose Ayling-Ellis

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have praised Giovanni Pernice after winning the show with Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The pair stunned viewers with their incredible performances during the BBC One final last night (December 18).

But as Giovanni lifted the Glitterball Trophy with Rose, viewers were quick to comment on his “change” over the course of the series.

Strictly fans have praised Giovanni Pernice (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice

During last night’s finale, Rose and Giovanni left Anton Du Beke in tears with their emotional silent dance.

As the judges gave their thoughts, the star struggled to hide his emotions.

Fighting back tears, Anton said: “I’m glad you didn’t come to me first, you absolutely slay me every time I watch you dance, I am a wreck.

“Every time I watch you dance, when you see a moment like this a second time, it can sometimes lose its lustre, and all I have written on my page here is just perfect.”

Following the Couple’s Choice routine, viewers also took to social media to share their thoughts.

“I forgot the silent dance was coming and now I’m crying again,” one said, while another added: “This Rose and Gio dance makes me cry every time.”

The pair reduced Anton Du Beke to tears (Credit: BBC)

What did other Strictly fans say?

But while some praised the pair for their performances on the night, others commented on Rose and Giovanni’s partnership.

Many believed that the Italian dancer has “changed” following their time together.

Following their win, Giovanni fought back tears and said: “I just have to say it’s been a dream to be able to dance with you. It’s been a dream sharing this journey with you.

He’s a changed man

“It’s my privilege to share the journey with you. I’ve definitely met a friend, a best friend for life.”

Shortly after the speech, one fan said: “He’s a changed man, well done on winning.”

Another added: “Gio finally winning after getting to all these finals, I’m delighted for him. I know it’s about the celeb, but he has impressed me on new levels this year.

Giovanni gave a heartfelt speech to Rose (Credit: BBC)

“He’s had to change everything he knows about teaching and I think he’s learnt just as much from Rose. Perfect partnership.”

In addition, a third agreed: “Deffo. Same here. He’s a different man this year.”

A fourth commented: “He is so different this year. Rose has had this effect on him I think.”

A fourth added: “He’s never smiled so widely, he was energised, Rose was like a bolt of lightning to him. You could see he was loving every second of being with her, not just on the dance floor.

“A really powerful platonic love that was innocent, moving & sweet. Hope they’re friends forever.”

A fifth tweeted: “Perfect partner to get him to lift the trophy.”

Another posted: “Oh just beautiful! And Giovanni completely changed, way less arrogant than he has been in other years.”

One Strictly fan claimed: “Giovanni is a forever changed man thanks to his partnership with Rose #StrictlyFinal.”

