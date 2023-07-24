George Alagiah
George Alagiah’s heartbreaking words about his wife as he ‘couldn’t bear leaving’ her amid his cancer

George passed away today

By Robert Emlyn Slater

George Alagiah once made a heartbreaking confession about his wife during his long battle with bowel cancer.

The BBC News presenter sadly passed away today (Monday, July 24) aged 67.

George Alagiah
The BBC presenter died today (Credit: BBC)

George Alagiah dies aged 67

George Alagiah sadly passed away today after a nine-year battle with bowel cancer. The BBC announced the sad news earlier today.

“It is with deep sadness that the BBC is announcing the death of its much-loved journalist and presenter George Alagiah,” they said.

The director-general of the BBC, Tim Davie, said: “Across the BBC, we are all incredibly sad to hear the news about George. We are thinking of his family at this time.

“George was one of the best and bravest journalists of his generation who reported fearlessly from across the world as well as presenting the news flawlessly,” he then continued.

“He was more than just an outstanding journalist, audiences could sense his kindness, empathy, and wonderful humanity. He was loved by all and we will miss him enormously,” he then said.

George Alagiah
George spoke about his wife (Credit: YouTube)

George Alagiah shares heartbreaking confession about his wife

Back in 2022, speaking in a new interview, George had some heartbreaking words to share about his wife. George was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014. However, all George could think about after hearing his diagnosis was telling his wife, Frances.

“I just… I couldn’t bear the thought… of leaving her,” he confessed. “To sit opposite the woman you love… and to find a way of telling her that you might not make the end of the journey with her, is a form of intimacy.”

He then continued, saying: “You have to be so honest with each other, and say, ‘Look, this thing that we envisioned together may not happen’.”

George and Fran married in 1984. Together, they had two children – Adam and Matthew.

George Alagiah on BBC News
George spoke about his cancer openly (Credit: BBC)

George wasn’t ‘scared of dying’

Back in 2019, George revealed that he wasn’t scared of dying after “working through it in his head”. George spoke about his cancer during an appearance on the How To Fail podcast.

“I’m not actually scared of death. I’m not, for myself. That much I know and I’ve had to work through it in my head,” he said.

“I’m one scan away from perhaps knowing that thing is going to happen sooner rather than later,” he then continued.

“I’ve dealt with it for myself, but I do find it very difficult when I think of my loved ones and particularly for the woman who has loved me, and I’ve loved, since 1976 – Frances,” he then said.

Read more: Naga Munchetty breaks down in tears as she learns of George Alagiah’s death live on air

BBC newsreader George Alagiah has died

