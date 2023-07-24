BBC News presenter George Alagiah dies aged 67 as tributes pour in

BBC News presenter George Alagiah has died from cancer aged 67.

The reporter and journalist was first diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2014. After a period of remission confirmed in 2015, he announced it had returned in 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Frances, and two children, Adam and Matthew.

George Alagiah was first diagnosed with cancer in 2014 (Credit: BBC)

BBC announces death of George Alagiah

Posting on social media, the BBC said: “It is with deep sadness that the BBC is announcing the death of its much-loved journalist and presenter George Alagiah.”

It continued: “George died today (Monday, 24 July 2023). He had been diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014.

George was one of the best and bravest journalists of his generation.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said: “Across the BBC, we are all incredibly sad to hear the news about George. We are thinking of his family at this time.

“George was one of the best and bravest journalists of his generation who reported fearlessly from across the world as well as presenting the news flawlessly.

“He was more than just an outstanding journalist, audiences could sense his kindness, empathy and wonderful humanity. He was loved by all and we will miss him enormously.”

Tributes pour in

One fan said: “Very sad, he seemed like a lovely man.” Another added: “Such sad news. One of the best news presenters & journalists.” A third commented: “So sorry to hear this. Condolences to family and friends.”

George Alagiah: BBC News legend

Born in Ceylon (now Sri Lanka), his family initially moved to Ghana, before setting up home in Portsmouth, England. He later studied politics at Durham University.

George Alagiah started his career in print journalism before joining the BBC team in 1989.

During his career, he spent time as a developing world correspondent, and a South Africa correspondant.

While working this patch, George was on the ground for breaking news stories such as reports of the Rwandan genocide.

George has presented BBC News at Six since 2003 (Credit: BBC)

Major notable interviews in his career include Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu, and Robert Mugabe.

In January 2003, he made his debut on the BBC Six O’Clock News. He remained there ever since, and worked alongside co-stars including Natasha Kaplinsky and Sophie Raworth.

In 2008, Queen Elizabeth awarded him an OBE for his services to journalism. Two years later, the Asian Awardsc commended him for Outstanding Achievement in Television.

In 2020, he released his debut novel, The Burning Land.

The reporter interviewed some of the biggest world leaders of the past three decades (Credit: Salts Healthcare YouTube)

George Alagiah’s cancer journey

George first announced his diagnosis of bowel cancer in 2014 and as a result had 17 rounds of chemotherapy.

He returned to work in November 2015, following “encouraging progress” with his treatment.

However, in January 2018, he confirmed needing more treatment following the cancer’s return.

He would later speak out against England’s cancer screening policies, urging the age to be lowered as his cancer would have been caught if that was the case.

In June 2020, George confirmed the cancer had spread to his lungs, liver and lymph nodes.

George released his first novel, The Burning Land, in 2020 (Credit: Twitter)

Regardless, he continued to work. In October 2021, it was announced he would take a break from his position on BBC News At Six.

The statement, released by his agent, said George was preparing for more therapy treatments to further combat the disease.

“In a letter to colleagues in the newsroom Mr Alagiah said his medical team had decided to hit the new tumour ‘hard and fast’,” his agent noted.

“He is due to undergo a combination of chemotherapy and radiotherapy over the next few months.

“He added that working on the programme ‘has kept me sane over the last few years’ and ‘I’m determined to come back’.”

