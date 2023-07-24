BBC’s George Alagiah wasn’t ‘scared of dying’ from cancer after ‘working through it in his head’

BBC News presenter George Alagiah has died from cancer aged 67 and tributes have poured in today.

George was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2014. After a period of remission confirmed in 2015, he announced it had returned in 2018. His death was confirmed on Monday (July 24).

In an interview a few years before his death, George admitted he wasn’t scared of death.

George Alagiah has sadly died (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

George Alagiah death

Speaking on the How To Fail podcast, hosted by Elizabeth Day, in 2019 George spoke about his cancer battle. He said: “I’m not actually scared of death. I’m not, for myself. That much I know and I’ve had to work through it in my head.

“I’m one scan away from perhaps knowing that thing is going to happen sooner rather than later.”

At the time, George added: “I’ve dealt with it for myself, but I do find it very difficult when I think of my loved ones and particularly for the woman who has loved me, and I’ve loved, since 1976 – Frances.”

Meanwhile, in 2016, George told The Telegraph: “I wasn’t afraid of dying. I just wanted to get on with treatment. Some people say you have to fight cancer, but I felt that was unhelpful. It was my own body which had gone AWOL somehow. I had to get to a place of contentment, and that meant shedding other encumbrances such as worrying about what was happening and how it was being done.”

George admitted he wasn’t scared of dying (Credit: BBC)

What has the BBC said?

The BBC announced George’s death in a statement on Monday. It read: “It is with deep sadness that the BBC is announcing the death of its much-loved journalist and presenter George Alagiah.

I’m not actually scared of death. I’m not, for myself.

“George died today (Monday, 24 July 2023). He had been diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014.”

Meanwhile, BBC Director-General Tim Davie said: “Across the BBC, we are all incredibly sad to hear the news about George. We are thinking of his family at this time. George was one of the best and bravest journalists of his generation who reported fearlessly from across the world as well as presenting the news flawlessly.

It is with deep sadness that the BBC is announcing the death of its much-loved journalist and presenter George Alagiah.https://t.co/W5TPEKmTIP pic.twitter.com/bP5mwtjHLG — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) July 24, 2023

Read more: BBC News presenter George Alagiah dies aged 67 as tributes pour in

“He was more than just an outstanding journalist, audiences could sense his kindness, empathy and wonderful humanity. He was loved by all and we will miss him enormously.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.