Naga Munchetty breaks down in tears as she learns of George Alagiah’s death live on air

Naga Munchetty broke down in tears today (Monday, July 24) after learning of the death of George Alagiah. She heard the news while live on air, presenting her radio show.

George, a veteran BBC presenter, died today aged 67 following a long battle with cancer.

George Alagiah dies aged 67

Today came the sad news that George Alagiah had passed away aged just 67. The BBC presenter had been battling cancer since 2014 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

The BBC announced his death earlier today. “It is with deep sadness that the BBC is announcing the death of its much-loved journalist and presenter George Alagiah,” they said.

BBC director general Tim Davie said: “Across the BBC, we are all incredibly sad to hear the news about George. We are thinking of his family at this time.

“George was one of the best and bravest journalists of his generation who reported fearlessly from across the world as well as presenting the news flawlessly,” he then continued.

“He was more than just an outstanding journalist, audiences could sense his kindness, empathy and wonderful humanity. He was loved by all and we will miss him enormously.”

Naga Munchetty breaks down in tears over death of George Alagiah

George’s fellow BBC star, Naga Munchetty, was live on air presenting her radio show when she learned of George’s death.

Audibly upset, Naga interrupted a sports bulletin to break the devastating news.

“We’ve had the very sad news that our colleague George Alagiah, BBC presenter – you all know him – who has been living with bowel cancer since 2014 – he has since stepped back from presenting BBC News,” she said.

She then continued, saying: “We’ve just heard the news he has died aged 65. We’ve just heard that from his agent.” As her voice broke, she continued, saying: “Apologies for the emotion in my voice – he was so loved in our newsroom.”

Naga pays tribute

Later in the show, Naga was still emotional as she spoke of George. “Our beloved colleague, George Alagiah, BBC News reporter, established reporter and correspondent, presenter who whenever he delivered the news you knew you were in safe hands.

“He was a voice we trusted and he was someone I can personally say I loved, he supported me greatly…,” she then said.

As she struggled to keep her emotions in check, Naga continued. “Throughout my career…apologies for the emotion in my voice but I do think this will be reflected in our newsroom and our thoughts of course primarily go out to those who loved him dearly and his family.”

