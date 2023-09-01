Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez emotional as daughter Mia reaches life-changing milestone

Strictly Come Dancing couple Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have shared a cute update on their daughter, Mia.

Over the past two months, their newborn baby Thiago has dominated the limelight, but yesterday (August 31) was Mia’s time to shine as she hit an important milestone.

Gemma and Gorka’s eldest starts big school next week! (Credit: ITV)

Gemma and Gorka celebrate daughter Mia

“I am not okay,” said actress Gemma yesterday, as she posted the most adorable photo of her little girl on her Instagram. Clearly in her feels, she followed the statement up with a crying emoji.

Big school next week!

The picture showed little Mia smiling in a handmade cardboard graduation cap at her pre-school.

Pro dancer Gorka also shared the picture to his Instagram story with the explanatory caption: “Her last day…” and a red love heart.

It seems only yesterday Gemma and Gorka, who met on Strictly, were giving birth to their first child and already she has finished pre-school!

Earlier in the day, Gemma gushed over the emotional moment as she shared a throwback photo from two years ago: “Just dropped Mia off for her last day at pre school. This picture was her first day back in Nov 2020. Big school next week! New adventures await.”

Best of luck for big school, Mia!

Gemma and Gorka now have two children, Mia and Thiago (Credit: ITV)

It has been a whole year full of milestones for Mia. She of course became a big sister for the first time in July. Ever since, Gemma has regularly delighted her followers with wholesome videos of Mia singing to and playing with her little brother, Thiago.

Recently she lovingly told fans: “The greatest gift we’ve given our children is eachother”, commenting that “Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be.”

If you can’t get enough Gemma and Gorka, they also have a new reality TV show. Gemma & Gorka: Life Behind The Lens which dropped on W and UKTV Play this week.

