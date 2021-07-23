Gemma Collins stunned Instagram fans after undergoing a hair transformation – and she says Holly Willoughby made her do it.

The GC took to the social media site to reveal her new look to fans as she excitedly admitted it was time for “hot girl summer”.

She attributed the change of style to presenter Holly as she admitted thinking she looked “unreal” with her own her change.

The reality star said: “Guys Holly Willoughby made me do this. She didn’t force me but I saw how unreal she looked on her Instagram today and I rang my hairdresser like, get here son. I need the look.”

Gemma Collins excitedly shows off her new short hair (Credit: Gemma Collins/Instagram)

Gemma, 40, uploaded several videos to her story on the social media site to showcase her change of style.

The look sees her trademark voluminous wavy locks gone, and a new sleek jaw-skimming bob in their place.

The platinum blonde beauty employed the help of her hairdresser Joel for the revamp.

Holly is known for her blonde hairstyle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He is seen placing new shorter lightweight tape-in hair extensions in her natural hair for added volume.

Gemma – who recently revealed details of her sex life with boyfriend Rami Hawash – looked delighted with her makeover.

She’s heard exclaiming “I love it,” repeatedly in the content.

What did Gemma Collins say on Instagram?

She said: “There it was, in a flash. Hair transformation by Joel. And I’m loving my new look for the summer. I’m going to tuck it behind my ears, I might tong it. I’m just going to embrace this hair.

Gemma poses with hairdresser Joel (Credit: Gemma Collins/Instagram)

“I absolutely love, love, love it. But you know what I’m like, in about two weeks I might go back long. No, I’m keeping this for the summer. Hot girl summer right there.”

Award-winning personality

Gemma also took to Instagram to thank fans for voting for her in the National Reality TV Awards.

She picked up the gong for Best Female Personality and in a video filmed at home in her pyjamas she told fans “it means the absolute world to me”.

She said: “Guys I want to say, thank you so much for the award. It means the absolute world to me. I’m having a cheeky night indoors with Ram and we’re celebrating together. I just want to say, this has been an amazing journey for me.

“When I did Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, I didn’t think it could get any better than that. But life’s got… My wildest dreams are coming true.

“Life just seems to keep going in the right direction for me at the minute. I just want to thank you all. You’ve all supported me, you’ve all stuck by me. Without you voting for me, I wouldn’t have won it. And I’m quite emotional because it’s so sweet.”

