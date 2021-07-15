Gemma Collins took off her clothes and stripped down to her underwear in a desperate bid to cool off.

The former TOWIE star was busy shopping at a high-end boutique in London when a hot flash struck her.

In an attempt to cool off, Gemma laid down on the cold stone flooring while in the midst of getting changed.

Gemma Collins stripped down to her underwear (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Gemma strips off

“Stone floors are the one,” she told her Instagram followers.

“Yigit, I hope you don’t mind I’m lying on the stone floor in Valentino. Because it is so hot in London, I cannot tell you,” she said in another clip, speaking to Valentino’s Designer of Branding.

Read more: Who is Gemma Collins dating? Star ‘back with ex Rami Hawash’ seven years after romance

“But thank God for your stone floor because ‘the candy’ is laying out and cooling down. Honestly, I can’t wait to meet you one day hun.”

Gemma’s not been shy about showing off her curves in recent months.

Gemma Collins is thought to be back with her former boyfriend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma Collins bags herself a boyfriend

The ITV star has been on a fitness kick, and in the process, she’s managed to bag herself a man.

However, he’s not someone new.

According to reports, Gemma has rekindled her romance with her ex-fiancé Rami Hawash.

Speaking on her Love Lounge podcast, Gemma said: “I’ve got a lovely partner now and I’m very happy, I never saw that coming and I never predicted it.

“This is what I’m saying, you really have to let your past go and move to the future because everyone’s Prince Charming is out there somewhere.

Read more: Gemma Collins stuns Instagram fans with ‘natural’ look as she poses in a white shirt

“I’m looking forward to having a summer of love.

“This is the last Love Lounge of the series, but the summer of love is only just beginning.”

Despite being on a journey to transform her body, Gemma also teased that she’d give it up for a baby.

“I’m definitely having a summer of love, so while I go on a mini-break… who knows, I could come back pregnant,” she added.