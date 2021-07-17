Gemma Collins has showed off her enviable curves in a swimsuit from her new collection, just hours after revealing she was planning her first holiday with boyfriend Rami Hawash.

The TOWIE star looked sensational as she posed in her vast garden wearing a Versace-esque print swimsuit complete with mesh detail at the bust.

Gemma lounged on a lollipop lilo in the picture, which led fans to utter her most infamous line from the ITV2 reality show.

Gemma Collins is back with boyfriend Rami and planning a holiday (Credit: Splash News)

What did Gemma Collins post on Instagram?

Gemma is clearly intending to make the most of the sunshine – and a pool she recently had installed in her back garden.

She said: “Position all weekend not moving ! 👙🍭 the FABULOUS SUMMER SWIMWEAR is now available for all you HONEYS.”

What did Gemma’s fans say about the post?

Her followers instantly commented on how “hot” Gemma looked.

“You look amazing,” said one.

“Looking fab Gemma,” said another.

“Wow girl you look amazing,” said a third.

“You look gorgeous xx have a fantastic weekend,” said another GC fan.

“You look stunning Gemma – most importantly I hope that you’re happy,” said another.

“Soak up our decent British weather Gemma,” another advised. “You’re actually making the nation so happy,” they added.

One then posted the immortal line Gemma spoke to ex-boyfriend James Argent at a TOWIE pool party.

“You ain’t ever getting this candy!” they quipped.

Well, one man who is getting Gemma’s candy is on-again boyfriend Rami.

Gemma and Rami are heading to Tel Aviv on holiday (Credit: Splash News)

Gemma Collins planning holiday with boyfriend Rami

The pair rekindled their romance and recently went public with it by sharing a kiss in front of the cameras on a night out.

Now Gemma has revealed that she and Rami are going on holiday.

Posting to Instagram, Gemma said: “I’m so excited to go to Israel.”

She then asked fans for recommendations of five-star hotels and fancy restaurants.

Gemma revealed that she and Rami are off to Tel Aviv.

She said: “Madonna went, now it’s time for me.”

