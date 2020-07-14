Gemma Collins fans beg her not to take James Argent back after he sends her 'vile' message

Reality star Gemma Collins has put an end to her turbulent relationship with James Argent after he reportedly called her a "hippo" in a string of nasty text messages.

The former couple reportedly put an end to their seven-year romance after Arg claimed he wanted to be in an open relationship.

Following their split, Gemma, 39, exposed her on/off boyfriend on Instagram as she shared a series of text messages, which have since been deleted from her profile.

Gemma Collins and James Argent have split (Credit: Splash)

What was said?

In one Arg reportedly compared her to the large, semi-aquatic mammal.

The former Towie star shared a string of private messages on Instagram (Credit: Splash)

Addressing her heartbreak, she wrote: "Hey guys as you can imagine I am absolutely heartbroken right now shocked totally in pain and can't pretending I'm all smiles over the gram.

"I am so upset and devastated and hurt, I need some time off the gram to heal x."

He reportedly called his former girlfriend a 'hippo' (Credit: Splash)

Cryptic message

Gemma also shared a cryptic post about the 'Top 10 Signs of Emotional Abuse In A Relationship'.

She captioned the picture: "To all who have suffered in lockdown or are suffering in general 💗 please please find your strength to walk away 💗 .

"There is a better life for you filled with love and respect 💗 and always remember the problem isn’t within you it’s within them 💗 walk away it’s never too late 💗 .

"Something will happen one day and you will just say enough is enough 💗 it’s in that moment the nightmare is over 💗 this is when you find your strength and this is when you will learn self love ❤️."

According to The Sun, Gemma was left "heartbroken" after Arg revealed he was relocating to Spain.

A source explained: "Gemma feels like she’s done everything she possibly can to help Arg but enough is enough.

Arg is said to have wanted an open relationship (Credit: Splash)

"He said that he wants to stay in Spain for good which is worrying as he is known to have suffered relapses there in the past.

"Gemma was devastated by the conversation and decided to end their relationship entirely - she feels like she had no choice but to walk away."

'You deserve better'

The star has since been supported by her legion of fans on Twitter, who begged her not to get back with her ex.

One said: "On a serious note @missgemcollins please don’t go back to @RealJamesArgent. He’s always treated you like utter [bleep]. You deserve so much better you amazing lady. @RealJamesArgent."

@missgemcollins you deserve 1000 times better than him, keep going hun, your looking fab! Don’t ever let him get that candy again... #gemmacollins — Lisa Aylott (@MrsAylott) July 14, 2020

Another commented: "After seeing the texts Gemma posted, Arg is living proof that you can shift all your weight and go on TV shows claiming to be a changed man but still be a grade A [bleep]!! Disgusting human being."

A third raged: "@missgemcollins you deserve 1000 times better than him, keep going hun, your looking fab! Don’t ever let him get that candy again... #gemmacollins."

Rocky relationship

The couple seemingly rekindled their romance this year after it was suggested Gemma had been visiting Arg 30 miles away during lockdown.

She also stuck by Arg throughout his battle with drugs and alcohol.

Gemma has stuck by Arg (Credit: Splash)

Speaking about her on a recent interview on This Morning, he said: "When I was deep into my addiction I would hate Gemma.

"She refused to cover up for me, she refused to lie for me. she would never lie for me. I hated her because I wanted to almost get away with it.

"She gave me some tough love for sure and she was hard on me but thank God she was."

However, he went on to say that he was now incredibly grateful for his ex, as she ultimately saved his life.

Entertainment Daily has contacted Arg's reps for comment.

