James Argent reveals the diet and fitness secrets behind his incredible five stone weight loss

Former TOWIE star James Argent has showed off his incredible five stone weight loss.

On Wednesday (May 27), Arg appeared on This Morning and told Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes about his addiction battle.

Arg said that he feared he would die before his pal Mark Wright stepped in to send him to rehab in Thailand.

And, while there, James lost a remarkable five stone in weight.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star posted a before and after picture.

Firstly he thanked his followers for their "overwhelming" support.

He also paid tribute to pal Mark, girlfriend Gemma Collins and the rest of his family and friends.

Arg said: "I’m so lucky to have family, friends and an amazing girlfriend that truly love and care about me."

I was the biggest I’d ever been, I was 23 and a half stone, I hated myself. I was at an all-time low.

He also revealed his epic weight loss.

At his heaviest, Arg weighed 23 and a half stone.

Now, five stone down, he weighs in at 18 stone 7lb.

James tipped the scales at more than 23 stone at his heaviest (Credit: Splash News)

He said: "It’s early stages but I’m proud to say I’m nearly five months clean/sober and have lost five stone in weight."

Arg added: "ONWARDS AND UPWARDS."

"Love you boy. So proud of you," Mark commented.

Mark's cousin Elliott Wright added: "Love you mate, we all do, remember that. You look amazing and you should be proud you have got to this point looking back at those dark days. Always there for you, well done."

Arg checked into rehab – which he revealed was paid for and organised by Mark – at the start of the year.

"I was the biggest I’d ever been, I was 23 and a half stone, I hated myself," he said.

He added: "I was at an all-time low."

Following his return from rehab, Arg admitted he's in the "early stages of recovery".

James appeared on This Morning and revealed his weight loss (Credit: ITV)

And he revealed how he's keeping both body and mind healthy.

He said: "I’ve lost a substantial amount of weight. I’m eating three balanced meals a day and regularly exercising."

Indeed, during lockdown, Arg has been seen pounding the pavements on a run, while wearing a top emblazoned with his girlfriend's face.

Gemma too has decided to shape up.

She is currently in lockdown with her brother and his family and fans have been commenting on her new slender shape.

