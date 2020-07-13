Gemma Collins shows off glowing tan as she enjoys holiday in the sun

TV's Gemma Collins has showed off her glowing tan as she holidays in Tenerife.

The Diva Forever star has jetted out of the UK and has been enjoying the sunshine after travel restrictions were lifted.

Gemma, 39, shared a photo to Instagram as she posed for the "proper cheesy holiday pic".

She looked stunning in a patterned two-piece, wedges and a pair of sunglasses.

Gemma said: "I can’t remember the last time I was this brown!!! Proper cheesy holiday pic! Girls, this outfit is now on my WEBSITE."

Fans were stunned by Gemma's tan and her weight loss.

What did they say?

One person wrote: "You look so glowing and well."

Another said: "You look absolutely gorgeous!"

A third added: "You look really incredible."

Even though she's on holiday, Gemma has still been working out in the sunshine.

The Dancing On Ice star recently shared a boomerang clip of herself wearing a bright pink gym set.

In the post, Gemma is seen lifting weights as she wrote: "SUNDAY BURN #getfitwithme."

Gemma has lost a lot of weight since doing Dancing On Ice last year.

The star recently revealed that because of her weight loss, her chances of conceiving may increase.

Gemma told The Sun that she's got a "fabulous doctor" and she can "definitely have a child" as she's carrying less weight.

The former TOWIE star's weight struggles started when she found out she had polycystic ovary syndrome.

She recently opened up about the condition on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in her 20s.

What did Gemma say?

She said: "As you can see guys when I was in my 20s I was very slim then I was told I had PCOS and it’s been a struggle ever since.

"However I make the most of myself and remain positive because it’s what in your heart counts the most."

