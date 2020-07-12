The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 12th July 2020
Gemma Collins stuns in gym wear as she works out abroad

She looks amazing!

By Rebecca Carter
Tags: Gemma Collins, Lockdown, weight loss

TV's Gemma Collins has stunned her fans by working out on holiday.

The reality TV star, 39, recently jetted abroad after lockdown and travel restrictions eased.

Gemma shared a boomerang clip of herself wearing a bright pink gym set.

SUNDAY BURN 🔥 #getfitwithme

In the post, Gemma is seen lifting weights.

She wrote: "SUNDAY BURN #getfitwithme."

What diet are you doing would love to know?

Fans were stunned by Gemma's appearance.

One person said: "Wow Gemma you look amazing."

Another commented: "What diet are you doing would love to know?"

Fans were stunned by Gemma Collins and her weight loss (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

A third added: "You look really healthy lovely."

Earlier this month, Gemma's fans begged to know her secret behind her weight loss.

Gemma showed off her slimmed-down figure in a black and white zebra printed jumpsuit from her own clothing collection.

In the video, Gemma said: "Girls, you all love the jumpsuits.

"They are now online in lots of different prints. Just absolutely perfect for the summer weather."

Fans couldn't get over how amazing Gemma looked, with many asking how she lost the weight.

Gemma has lost a lot of weight over the past year (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

One person commented: "Tell me your secret about your weight loss."

Another wrote: "You look amazing girl, if don’t mind me asking what sort diet are you doing if any?"

Gemma's weight struggles started when she found out she had polycystic ovary syndrome.

She recently opened up about the condition on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in her 20s.

What did Gemma say?

She said: "As you can see guys when I was in my 20s I was very slim then I was told I had PCOS and it’s been a struggle ever since.

"However I make the most of myself and remain positive because it’s what in your heart counts the most."

However, she has since been reassured her weight loss may increase her chances of conceiving.

Meanwhile, Gemma told The Sun that she's got a "fabulous doctor" and she can "definitely have a child" as she's carrying less weight.

