Gemma Collins shows off her shrinking waist in crop top after weight loss

TOWIE and ITV reality star Gemma Collins has shown off her lockdown weight loss in a new Instagram post.

Her latest snap shows off her slimmer frame with a crop top outfit, as she wishes for sunnier weather.

The star - who has lost three stone in recent months - looked fresh-faced and happy as she posed in her garden in front of her hot tub.

The 39-year-old self-confessed diva uploaded the recent snap to her Instagram account, sharing it with her 1.8 million followers.

'We are all so powerful'

She wrote: "Have fun, it's the weekend. Do you know if we think hard enough and we all thought it, we could all move the clouds and bring the [sun] back!?"

She added: "We are all so powerful as human beings, use your minds! Don't always accept, question. Think, feel, love."

Gemma Collins has kept her fans entertained during the lockdown period. (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans have been quick to praise the star on the post. One said: "You look absolutely fabulous."

Another said: "Girl, you look unreal."

A third added: "Go gurrl! You look incredible."

The star kept her fans entertained earlier in the pandemic with her reworked ITV reality show, Diva On Lockdown.

Keeping fans entertained

Fans got glimpses of the TV star as she went into lockdown at her brother's Essex home. She even kept them entertained as she attempted a Joe Wicks workout.

Gemma Collins has openly spoken out about wanting a breast reduction. (Credit: Cover Images)

The star has also recently opened up about wanting a breast reduction.

Speaking on The Gemma Collins Podcast, she said: "My breasts these days are rather large and I would like a reduction at some point."

This isn't the first time Gemma has opened up about wanting to size down. Last year, she told The Sun that she needed to lose three stone in order to have the procedure.

She said to the tabloid: "My boobs are so big and I want to get them reduced in January, but I have to lose three stone before they can operate."

