Gemma Collins “earned £5,000” a week during lockdown, reports claim.

The reality star and businesswoman, 38, earned her bumper wages even though she “worked less”.

The news will no doubt be a kick in the teeth to many Brits who have suffered financial hardship due to coronavirus.

Gemma Collins has had a bumper year despite lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How much did Gemma Collins earn?

The Sun reports that, according to The GC’s official accounts, there was a huge increase in her incomings during the period.

Gemma Collins Ltd is now worth £253,000 and “she has £226,585” in the bank.

I take no notice of trolls because my bank balance is growing and growing and growing and growing – they can troll me all they want.

The newspaper reported that she paid herself “£98,000” in dividends.

Read more: James ‘Arg’ Argent and Gemma Collins ‘reunite for flirty dinner date’

Gemma had to wind up her previous company, Gemma Collins Boutiques Ltd, in 2018 with claimed debts of over £70,000.

Now, after promoting her clothing line and appearing in her ITVBe reality series, she has had her most successful year yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins) on Oct 31, 2020 at 2:21am PDT

What is Gemma Collins’ relationship with cash?

Last year, Gemma surprised friends by secretly posting envelopes of cash to those who needed it most.

She told The Sun: “I am known to put envelopes through people’s doors as a surprise at Christmas as a little gift, but I do it to people who need it the most.”

Gemma said that the friends don’t know it’s her doing it.

Romford’s very own Santa Claus!

How did Gemma hit back at trolls?

Earlier on last year she also hit back at trolls who had a go at her because of her growing wealth.

“I take no notice of trolls because my bank balance is growing and growing and growing and growing – they can troll me all they want,” she said.

However, she has also said in the past that she’s not as rich as people think she is.

Read more: Prince William and Kate praised as they look forward to Pride of Britain Awards

In a past interview she said that she and her family don’t want for much and that they’re a “down-to-earth family”.

It looks as though some of her friends will be getting good Christmas presents this year thanks to her mega-earnings in 2020.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.