Gemma Collins and on-off partner James ‘Arg’ Argent were reportedly seen on a “flirty” dinner date last night (Thursday October 29).

The GC, 38, and James, 32, were spotted out and about in London and reports claim they looked cosy.

This news comes just three months after they split acrimoniously.

Gemma Collins and Arg spotted in the same restaurant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What were Gemma Collins and Arg up to?

The Mirror reports that the reality stars were dining at Italian restaurant Circolo Popolare in posh Fitzrovia.

Initially, Gemma entered the eatery with her nephew but then soon joined James at his table.

A source told the newspaper: “They looked pretty close and were having a good time together.

“Arg was laughing and chatting with Gemma and her family.”

Gemma Collins on dinner sate with James Argent
Gemma was in the restaurant with her family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Gemma and Arg get back together?

The meeting sparked rumours that the pair will reunite.

However, if they did get back together again, it would definitely be quite a turnaround.

Only three months ago, Gemma put an end to their relationship after Arg allegedly sent her “vile” messages.

As a result, Gemma told fans that she was “upset and devastated and hurt” at the split.

ED! has gone to Gemma and Arg’s reps for comment.

What else has Gemma been up to?

Meanwhile, since the split, The GC has been on a whirlwind journey.

With a hit podcast and a new series Diva Forever on ITV2, life has never been busier.

She’s also been flaunting her weight loss.

She told fans that her svelte curves are thanks to a combination of cutting down on meat, exercise and the controversial SkinnyJabs.

Gemma said: “I’ve never felt better. I was shamed – I was fat-shamed – I was bullied – I was outcast.”

