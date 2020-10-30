Gemma Collins and on-off partner James ‘Arg’ Argent were reportedly seen on a “flirty” dinner date last night (Thursday October 29).

The GC, 38, and James, 32, were spotted out and about in London and reports claim they looked cosy.

This news comes just three months after they split acrimoniously.

Gemma Collins and Arg spotted in the same restaurant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What were Gemma Collins and Arg up to?

The Mirror reports that the reality stars were dining at Italian restaurant Circolo Popolare in posh Fitzrovia.

Initially, Gemma entered the eatery with her nephew but then soon joined James at his table.

Read more: Gemma Collins flaunts weight loss dancing and says she misses clubbing

A source told the newspaper: “They looked pretty close and were having a good time together.

“Arg was laughing and chatting with Gemma and her family.”

Gemma was in the restaurant with her family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Gemma and Arg get back together?

The meeting sparked rumours that the pair will reunite.

However, if they did get back together again, it would definitely be quite a turnaround.

Only three months ago, Gemma put an end to their relationship after Arg allegedly sent her “vile” messages.

As a result, Gemma told fans that she was “upset and devastated and hurt” at the split.

ED! has gone to Gemma and Arg’s reps for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins) on Oct 16, 2020 at 1:54am PDT

What else has Gemma been up to?

Meanwhile, since the split, The GC has been on a whirlwind journey.

With a hit podcast and a new series Diva Forever on ITV2, life has never been busier.

She’s also been flaunting her weight loss.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

She told fans that her svelte curves are thanks to a combination of cutting down on meat, exercise and the controversial SkinnyJabs.

Gemma said: “I’ve never felt better. I was shamed – I was fat-shamed – I was bullied – I was outcast.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.