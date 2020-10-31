Prince William and Kate Middleton have been widely praised after sharing a sneak peak at the upcoming Pride of Britain Awards.

The awards ceremony, which is due to take place on Sunday November 1st, will include an award presented by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Taking to Instagram, the royals shared a sneak peak of their upcoming segment.

Addressing their some 12 million followers, they revealed that their prize shall honour NHS frontline workers in their fight against coronavirus.

Kate Middleton and Prince William shall honour the NHS at this year’s awards (Credit: SplashNews)

What award are Kate and William presenting?

Their statement includes: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge presented a Pride of Britain award on behalf of the nation to recognise the incredible work of our NHS frontline staff in the battle against coronavirus.

“At St Bartholomew’s, the UK’s oldest hospital, The Duke said: “We cannot thank you enough. On behalf of a grateful nation, it is a tremendous honour for Catherine and I to present a special recognition award to the army of dedicated NHS staff.”

“The Duchess added: “Through our conversations with frontline workers during the pandemic, we have been inspired by their stories of bravery and selflessness.”

The couple are being praised for their participation (Credit: SplashNews)

When is Pride of Britain on?

“During lockdown, we joined people up and down the country to applaud the NHS and our keyworkers each week. Their hard work still goes on and we remain indebted to them for all they do.”

Royalists flocked to praise the couple regarding their participation.

One Instagram user gushed: “Can’t wait to watch them honour our NHS! Look at Kate with her rainbow shirt on! Such a lovely touch.”

While another user praised: “Great work by the two ideal royals of our nation.”

And a third user shared: “‪I can’t wait to watch their video!! And I loved that the Duchess honoured the NHS with her blouse full of rainbows.. she is so thoughtful. The NHS definitely deserve this award.”

Before a fourth user congratulated them with: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are such a beautiful and genuine couple. They will be a fabulous king and queen consort.”

Carol Vorderman shall host the annual show once again.



The former Countdown star expressed her sadness at not being able to congratulate the winners in person this year.

She told The Mirror: “It will be strange and that’s why I know I’ll be in absolute buckets. I’ll be a wreck. I’m really sad I can’t be with everybody.”

Pride Of Britain airs Sunday 1st November at 9pm on ITV.

