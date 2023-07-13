Gemma Collins reveals ‘scary 24 hours’ as her dad rushed to hospital 

Former TOWIE star Gemma Collins has shared the “scary” news that her dad Alan was taken to hospital.

The reality TV icon, 42, who shot to fame in 2011, is no stranger to keeping her loyal legion of fans updated about her life.

But on Thursday (July 13) Gemma revealed to fans she was left shaken after a “very scary” ordeal with her beloved dad.

Gemma has shared her sadness at the ordeal (Credit: ITV)

Ex-TOWIE star Gemma Collins suffers ‘very scary’ ordeal with dad

The TV personality, who has an incredibly close bond with her parents, took to her Instagram Story to share the news.

She uploaded a picture of Alan and for the caption she wrote: “A very scary 24 hours, dad’s in hospital, thank you to everyone at Queens Hospital for being amazing.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first health scare for the Collins family. In late 2020, Alan was hospitalised after he and Gemma’s mum Joan caught Covid-19.

However, her father’s condition became bad enough that he needed to spend time getting treatment in hospital. Gemma said that he told her he would “rather be dead” than feel the way he was feeling.

Gemma Collins dad hospitalised with Covid in late 2020

Alan’s health was hugely affected by Covid and left him with scarring in his lungs as he suffered from long Covid.

The TOWIE said at the time: “Things are so difficult. It is relentless at the moment with everything going on. I am finding myself juggling so many plates. It’s been a real shock to myself and my family with my dad being in hospital.”

Alan fought for his life during his battle in hospital. But just before Gemma’s 40th birthday he was discharged.

Gemma revealed the sad news to fans (Credit: Instagram Story)

Gemma Collins on her ‘ultimate Queen’ aka mum

The former TOWIE is super close with both of her parents. In February, she made a heartbreaking confession about her mum as she branded her a “warrior”.

Gemma paid tribute to her mother on Instagram to celebrate her birthday. Gemma posted a number of snaps of her mum to her story for her 2.2 million followers to see.

“Mother dearest happy birthday,” she captioned the first snap. Meanwhile, the second snap read: “Happy birthday to my ultimate Queen, Mother Dearest. Gemma then uploaded a snap of herself and her mum – and spoke briefly about her mum’s heartbreaking past.”

Gemma brands her mum a ‘warrior ‘

“Sadly your mother left you at the hospital,” she wrote. “But you went on to have your own children.”

Gemma then posted another snap of her mum when she was younger. She said: “Raised two children with no help from anyone.”

She then posted another snap of her mother when she was younger. “You’re a warrior,” she gushed.

