Gemma Collins makes hilarious blunder as she meets King Charles and Camilla

Gemma Collins made a hilarious blunder while meeting King Charles and Queen Camilla yesterday (Wednesday, June 28).

The former TOWIE star at the Animal Ball at Lancaster House yesterday.

Gemma met the King today (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Gemma Collins meets King Charles and Queen Camilla

Today saw the Animal Ball take place in the grounds of Lancaster House, London. The Animal Ball is a gala event to support the Elephant Family charity. The charity was founded by the Queen’s late brother, Mark Shand.

Amongst the guests at the ball was former TOWIE star Gemma Collins. Gemma, a self-confessed animal lover, said: “I am so excited to be here this evening – to recognise my love of animals and conservation and King Charles is the king of the planet.

“All the youngsters need to know that if we don’t start looking after our animals and stopping this abhorrent cruelty that is going on, on a daily basis, they will not be able show their children animals in the future and they (the animals) will become extinct,” she then added.

In a clip of their meeting, Gemma can be heard telling the King it’s an “honour” to have met him.

Gemma met Camilla too (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Gemma Collins blunder after meeting King Charles

Taking to Instagram today (Thursday, June 28), Gemma shared her excitement over meeting the King. Initially, the GC’s caption began with: “HIS ROYAL MAJESTY and THE QUEEN were just beautiful and it was an HONOR to meet them both.” Calling the King his “Royal Majesty” is incorrect.

However, she has since edited it, so it now reads: “HIS MAJESTY”. She then continued. “The king and queens continual work to help the animals is just what we need on planet earth he really is KING of the PLANET in my eyes.”

She then went on to say that the King and Queen are “charming funny warm and I actually found them very down to earth”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins (@gemmacollins)

Fans go wild

Gemma then continued, saying: “I said to the king you really are KING OF THE PLANET he laughed he has such a great sense of humor anyone who loves animals and helps them is a very good human being.”

She then said: “It was a moment I will never forget we laughed and let this be a message for our future generations!!! That we must take the lead from our King and Queen about respecting our PLANET.”

Gemma’s fans were loving the fact that she had met royalty – or to be precise, royalty had met her.

“Amazing! Two Queens!” one fan commented. “His royal majesty, the queen and Camilla,” another said.

“It looks like the royal majesty and his queen met the real QUEEN GC,” a third then wrote.

