Gemma Collins reportedly broke down in tears as she discussed her dad Alan being ill and hospitalised with COVID.

Her father came up during a performance of her touring stage show in east London last night (Monday April 11).

Gemma, 41, told fans that Alan was also in attendance for the show as she paid an emotional tribute to him.

Gemma Collins wells up during a previous chat with Piers Morgan (Credit: YouTube)

Gemma Collins on her dad Alan

Former TOWIE cast member Gemma recalled how Alan battled coronavirus over a year ago.

He was hospitalised in January 2021 and required constant care in intensive care to aid his breathing.

Weeks earlier, Gemma warned Instagram fans about what Alan was going through.

Gemma wrote: “Seeing my dad cry, which he never does, was a shock and [he said] he would rather be dead then experience everything he is going through right now.

‘This has totally wiped him out and it’s heartbreaking.”

It is believed Alan has recovered from his symptoms. But Gemma indicated she doesn’t take health matters for granted.

Fighting back tears, Gemma relived the shock of seeing Alan on a ventilator.

‘This man has been through one hell of a time’

As the audience cheered her, Gemma insisted she wasn’t sad, even though she was sobbing.

“I am so happy and you should never take life or anyone for granted because it can go just like that,” the GC told fans.

You should never take life or anyone for granted.

Suggesting Alan was also watching the performance, Gemma continued: “When Dad walked in tonight I was like: ‘Thank you God’.

“This man has been through one hell of a time but he has been able to come to the show tonight. This is the kind of stuff I want to share.”

Gemma Collins poses for photographers in all her finery (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma emotionally thanks her parents

Reality TV favourite Gemma also noted how her Instagram image is “fake and phoney” compared to real life.

But she emphasised how while a lot of her social media content is for entertainment purposes, what goes on to maintain is genuine.

And for that, she thanked both her dad and her mum – who also suffered with COVID when Alan was ill.

“I owe everything to them as they created me, so thank you. And they have been my biggest support,” Gemma said.

