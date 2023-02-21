Gemma Collins makes heartbreaking confession on Instagram about her mum as she declares her a ‘warrior’

Gemma Collins’ Instagram contained a heartbreaking confession about her mum today (Tuesday, February 21), as she branded her a “warrior”.

The former TOWIE star paid tribute to her mother on Instagram to celebrate her birthday today.

Gemma sent a sweet message to her mum today (Credit: @gemmacollins / Instagram)

Gemma Collins Instagram message to her mum

Earlier today, Gemma paid sweet tribute to her mum on her Instagram.

Today is Gemma’s mum’s birthday – and the former TOWIE star had nothing but good things to say about her mother.

Gemma posted a number of snaps of her mum to her story for her 2.2 million followers to see this morning.

“Mother dearest happy birthday,” she captioned the first snap.

“Happy birthday to my ultimate Queen, Mother Dearest,” the second snap read.

Gemma then uploaded a snap of herself and her mum – and spoke briefly about her mum’s heartbreaking past.

“Sadly your mother left you at the hospital,” she wrote.

“But you went on to have your own children,” she continued in another post.

Gemma paid tribute to her mum today (Credit: @gemmcollins / Instagram)

What else did Gemma Collins post on her Instagram?

Gemma then posted another snap of her mum when she was younger.

“Raised two children with no help from anyone,” she continued.

The former TOWIE star then went on to say that she would never have started her own business if it hadn’t been for her mum.

You’re a warrior.

She then posted another snap of her mother when she was younger.

“You’re a warrior,” she wrote.

She also branded her the “driving force” behind her and a “force of greatness”.

Gemma is joining the cast of Celebrity Bake off 2023 (Credit: Channel 4)

Gemma’s next exciting project

Gemma’s kind words about her mum come not long after it was revealed that she is set for a major new role.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Gemma will be taking part in this year’s Celebrity Bake Off.

Gemma is joining a whole host of stars in this year’s programme, including David Schwimmer, Jesy Nelson, Tom Daly, and Paddy McGuinness.

Viewers, however, were divided over this year’s lineup.

“Either end of the celebrity spectrum David Schwimmer, A-list. Gemma Collins, Z-list,” one fan of the show tweeted.

“No thanks. Won’t be watching when Z-lister Collins is on,” another wrote.

“It’s mostly a great line-up but Gemma Collins on anything is an automatic avoid for me, unfortunately,” a third said.

Read more: Gemma Collins admits she’s ‘glad she didn’t die’ in candid Instagram post as she reveals why ambulance was called

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.