TV star Gemma Collins has opened up about her health scare in a candid Instagram post after calling an ambulance last night (February 6).

The reality star, 42, shared a series of Instagram Stories today updating her fans and thanking the NHS.

Gemma, who appeared to be taking the video from a studio, said: “I am alive. Nothing stops me from working.

“I have got to say the NHS was incredible last night and I really hope they get the pay rises that they deserve.”

Gemma Collins shares candid Instagram post

In another story shared later that day, Gemma went more into detail as to why they were called.

She said: “Hi guys, just want to say thank you for all your well wishes.

I thought I was having a heart attack. Thank god it wasn’t that.

“I had a terrible shock last night, I had terrible chest pains. I thought I was having a heart attack. Thank god it wasn’t that.”

The former TOWIE star again insisted that the “NHS were absolutely incredible” in looking after her.

She then waded into the recent row over ambulance strikes and said she hoped they get the pay rises that they deserve because “they work so hard”.

Gemma then teased that she was straight back to work and was on an “amazing shoot”.

What happened to the star?

Gemma was treated by paramedics at her Essex home late on Monday night.

The TV personality shared photos of an ambulance with her 2.2 million followers on Monday night.

One image showed a paramedic kneeling on the ground next to a machine with wires hanging from it.

Another photo showed an ambulance parked on her driveway.

She then posted: “Thank you to all the amazing people that helped me this evening.

“Really thankful in these current times to have such an amazing service.”

Earlier in the day, Gemma shared an image of herself having a relaxing pampering session that included a spiritual facial.

Gemma told her fans she’d been in “another dimension for three hours”.

