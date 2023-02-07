Gemma Collins talking on This Morning
News

Gemma Collins sparks health fears as ambulance is rushed to her home at 2am

Paramedics rushed to Gemma's aid overnight

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Gemma Collins called an ambulance to her Essex home after a terrifying health scare at 2am on Tuesday (February 7).

The Only Way Is Essex star sparked health fears after she took to Instagram to share a snap of paramedics giving her medical assistance in her kitchen.

Although she didn’t explain what the scare was about, the TV personality thanked the staff for helping her out.

Gemma Collins wearing a pink blouse on GMB
The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins suffered health scare in the early hours of Tuesday morning (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins calls ambulance after health scare

Gemma’s Essex home was very busy early on Tuesday morning after an ambulance rushed to her aid following a health scare.

Thank you to all the amazing people that helped me this evening.

Earlier in the day, Gemma gave no indication of any trouble with her health.

Instead, the star shared videos of herself having a relaxing facial by skin and facial specialist Sarah-Jane Malins.

In one video, Gemma showed herself getting pampered using a sage and crystals.

She captioned it: “I have just literally been in another dimension for three hours. Wow. @farmgirlbysarahjane I feel very ZEN and PEACEFUL.”

Paramedics tending to Gemma Collins in her home
Gemma Collins thanked the paramedics for the help early Tuesday morning (Credit: Instagram)

However, just hours later, the reality star appeared to have had a terrifying health scare as the ambulance staff rushed to her home.

The reality star shared photos of herself being tended to by the paramedics, as she thanked the staff for their service.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she posted a snap of a paramedic kneeling on the floor while she was hooked up to some wires.

Alongside the photo, Gemma wrote: “Thank you to all the amazing people that helped me this evening.”

Ambulance parked outside Gemma Collins' house
Gemma shared a snap of an ambulance outside her Essex home (Credit: Instagram)

She also shared a photo of an ambulance parked outside her home.

Gemma added: “I really hope you get all you deserve. Really thankful in these current times to have such an amazing service.”

Get well soon, Gemma!

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Read more: Gemma Collins issues plea to Instagram after calling police over troll’s violent threat

