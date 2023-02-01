Gemma Collins speaks
Gemma Collins issues plea to Instagram after calling police over troll’s violent threat

Received shocking abuse

By Robert Leigh

Gemma Collins has revealed she called the police after an Instagram troll ‘threatened to break her jaw’.

Ex TOWIE cast member Gemma, 42, told her podcast listeners she isn’t as concerned with trolls as much these days.

But she admits one particularly vile abuser “shocked” her and sent her violent messages.

Why Gemma Collins had to contact police

The Gemma Collins Podcast host said: “I don’t give a [blank] what people think of me. That comes with age, when I was a bit younger I was probably a bit bothered and people used to troll me.”

Gemma added: “I was shocked. I was deleting messages on my phone because I thought, new year, new messages.

“Someone had messaged me saying: ‘You are one ugly, fat [blank]. If I see you in the street I’m going to break your jaw.'”

Furthermore, Gemma also noted she reported the threat to the police – suggesting anyone who could send her such abuse could do so to anyone.

“I did contact the police,” Gemma added.

That person is not in a sane mind if he’s messaging that to me.

“Because no one should be messaging that and clearly that person is not in a sane mind if he’s messaging that to me.

“Who else is he messaging it to?”

‘They do nothing about it’

Furthermore, Gemma appealed for tougher treatment of trolls by social media platforms.

“One problem I have got is you report all this to Instagram and they do nothing about it,” she claimed.

Additionally, Gemma said anyone sending hateful messages should be banned for life.

“I would love to see that happen in 2023,” Gemma added.

