The line-up for Celebrity Bake Off 2023 has been announced and it appears even Ross from Friends can’t save it for some fans.

Channel 4 announced the line-up for this year’s Great British Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer specials last night (February 7) and it includes Gemma Collins, Coleen Nolan and Paddy McGuinness.

They’ll be joined by Friends actor David Schwimmer, who is best known for playing Ross Geller on the beloved US sitcom.

However, sadly it appears that, other than David, fans of the Channel 4 show have found the line-up to be a little lacking in star power…

The Great British Bake Off celebrities for 2023 (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity Bake Off 2023: Line-up announced

Despite the complaints, it’s a pretty stellar cast of famous faces.

Alongside Gemma, David, Paddy and Coleen, a number of other stars have signed up to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer.

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades will enter the tent, as will former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson.

Actors Tom Davis, Rose Matafeo and The Inbetweeners and Maternal star Joe Thomas will also join the show.

Either end of the celebrity spectrum David Schwimmer, A-list. Gemma Collins, Z-list.

Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden and comedians Judi Love, Mike Wozniak, Tim Key, Lucy Beaumont and Strictly star Ellie Taylor will all compete for Star Baker, too.

There She Goes actress Jessica Hynes, Olympian Tom Daley, actor David Morrissey, broadcaster Adele Roberts and TV presenter AJ Odudu complete the line-up.

But it seems all that star power isn’t enough to impress some fans of the show!

Viewers react to Bake Off line-up

One commented: “Either end of the celebrity spectrum David Schwimmer, A-list. Gemma Collins, Z-list.”

“No thanks. Won’t be watching when Z-lister Collins is on,” said another.

“Some of the same old reality TV names,” declared another.

“Few Z-listers in there,” said another.

“Gemma Collins Judi Love and AJ Odudu NO THANK YOU. Hopefully they are all in the same episode so I don’t have to watch it!!” said one of many vowing to switch off.

“I was there until I saw Gemma Collins. Sorry, but I’m not watching that one,” said one.

“It’s mostly a great line-up but Gemma Collins on anything is an automatic avoid for me, unfortunately, said another.

Another added that they would be giving the series “a miss”.

Not everyone felt the same though, with many fans asking how in God’s name did Channel 4 manage to book David Schwimmer for the show.

“Sorry everyone else but DAVID SCHWIMMER!!!!!” declared one excited fan.

Matt Lucas will make his final appearance as Bake Off host in the specials (Credit: Channel 4)

Will Matt Lucas appear on the specials?

Matt Lucas announced he would leave his position as Bake Off host last year.

He will return with Noel Fielding for the final time to host The Great British Bake Off Celebrity Specials.

It hasn’t been confirmed who will replace Matt Lucas on Bake Off yet.

Read up: The Great Celebrity Bake Off: How does it work? Are the episodes filmed in one day?

The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up to Cancer will air on Channel 4 later this year.

Who do you think will be Star Baker? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.