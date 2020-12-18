Gemma Collins has revealed that, after the success of her 2020 Christmas song, she would love to team up for a “collab” with the ultimate festive diva, singer Mariah Carey.

The TOWIE star has been locked in a battle for the Christmas number one spot with the American singer.

And now Gemma has exclusively told Entertainment Daily that she’d love to “collab” with the All I Want For Christmas singer next year.

Gemma Collins has revealed she wants to drop a ‘collab’ with Christmas song queen Mariah Carey (Credit: PinPep/Shutterstock)

‘Collab’ with Mariah next after Christmas song by Gemma Collins?

Asked if Mariah had got in touch about her Christmas single with Darren Day, Gemma revealed: “I’m sure you would have heard it by now if the GC got a phone call from Mariah.

“I would love to connect one day, maybe next year we can drop a collab – that would be amazing!”

Read more: Gemma Collins reveals she’s launching her own swimwear range next year

She added: “Move over Mariah – there’s a new Christmas diva in town!”

Gemma also thanked her fans for their support of the charity single, a cover of Baby It’s Cold Outside.

“I’ve been blown away with the support if I’m being honest – it’s racking up the streams and it was number six the iTunes charts on release day.

“I’ve just got to thank all my loyal fans!”

Mariah Carey hasn’t been in touch with Gemma… yet! (Credit: Splash News)

What is Gemma doing for Christmas?

When it comes to how she’s spending Christmas this year, Gemma revealed that she’s heading off to sunnier shores.

Read more: Gemma Collins vows to be the next Princess Diana when she hits 40

She told us: “I’m actually doing something completely new this year and going on a safari, which I’m absolutely buzzing about!”

And, in true Miss World style, Gemma also revealed her hopes for 2021.

“World peace and us going back to some degree of normality,” she said.

Gemma was by on/off boyfriend Arg’s side as he battled addiction (Credit: Tom Dymond/Shutterstock)

‘Addiction comes in all shapes and sizes’

It’s been a busy year for the star, who recently teamed up with online casino PlayOJO to raise awareness of the early signs of a gambling addiction in a loved one.

Gemma has had had first-hand experience of addiction thanks to her well-publicised on/off romance with James “Arg” Argent.

He entered rehab earlier this year to battle his drink and drug demons.

If someone was suffering with a physical illness, they would get medical help and addiction is no different in that sense.

“The problem with addiction is it comes in all shapes and sizes and sometimes it’s hard to spot,” Gemma said.

“There’s sadly still a stigma around any mental health issue but we are getting more open as a nation. It is not something to be ashamed of.

“If someone was suffering with a physical illness, they would get medical help and addiction is no different in that sense, and people should worry less about what others think of them.”

She added: “We live in a world where people are petrified of being judged.”

Gemma recently teamed up with PlayOJO to help warn of the early signs of gambling addiction (Credit: PlayOJO)

Using her huge platform for good

So with her charity single and the new mental health initiative, is it important to Gemma to use her huge platform for good?

“I’m all about the good vibes!” she confirmed.

“If there is an opportunity for me to do good then I have to take it.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our interview.