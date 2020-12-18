Gemma Collins has flaunted her three stone weight loss as she teased fans with an exciting new project.

The 39-year-old reality star looked incredible as she modelled a stunning white swimsuit while posing on holiday.

And it won’t be long until the GC’s fans can get their hands on something similar, with the star revealing she’s set to release her own swimwear collection.

Gemma Collins weight loss: What did the GC say?

Gemma looked glowing as she stood on the beach in the bandeau costume.

Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote: “I’m so excited for my holiday and to get some winter sun.

“But I am more EXCITED to tell you that I am launching my own swimwear collection for all you beautiful girls, which will launch spring time. It’s absolutely incredible.

“EVERYONE is BODY BEAUTIFUL.”

Gemma Collins flaunted her weight loss on holiday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans were delighted by Gemma’s announcement, with one commenting: “Ohh this is amazing news! Can’t wait for this.”

A second added: “Fabulous swimsuit. Can’t wait to see your new collection next year.”

Another gushed: “Beautiful as always GC.”

While a fourth pleaded: “Please make them affordable.”

The Diva Forever star is releasing her own swimwear collection (Credit: SplashNews)

Gemma’s weight loss journey

Gemma has always been open about her weight loss journey, having previously lost three stone.

Throughout the national lockdown, the star shared snippets of her gruelling workouts and diet regime.

She also said she was cutting back on her meat consumption and giving vegan recipes a go.

However, the Diva Forever star explained the main way she dropped the pounds has been through SkinnyJab – a weight loss injection which is designed to stave off hunger.

Gemma has lost three stone in recent years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Gemma been up to?

The former TOWIE star has been busy in the lead up to Christmas after releasing a charity single with Darren Day.

The pair recorded a version of the Christmas classic Baby It’s Cold Outside to raise money for Rethink Mental Illness, with the track already in the top 10 of the iTunes charts.

Speaking about the single, Gemma said: “We are doing this for charity. Mental health has never been so spoken about. So Darren and I are hopefully going to put a smile on all of your faces.

“And we are going to get this record to number one. And get as much money as we can for this amazing charity. Let’s have some fun!”

