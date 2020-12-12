Gemma Collins Christmas song is already a hit! The GC‘s duet with Darren Day has reached the top 10 of the iTunes charts on its first day of release.

Gemma, 39, and Darren, 52, have recorded a version of the Christmas classic Baby It’s Cold Outside to raise money for Rethink Mental Illness.

100% of the song’s proceeds are going to the mental health organisation.

And on Friday the single shot to number seven on the official UK iTunes singles charts within just hours of its release.

Over on Instagram, Gemma shared a glam black and white video with her fans.

Gemma has a fabulous Christmas song out! (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Gemma said about her Christmas song?

Addressing her some two million Instagram followers, she said: “Today we are going to make people very happy with this music.

“We are doing this for charity. Mental health has never been so spoken about.

“So Darren and I are hopefully going to put a smile on all of your faces.

“And we are going to get this record to number one. And get as much money as we can for this amazing charity. Let’s have some fun!”

Fans rushed to congratulate Gemma on her charitable efforts.

Gemma is hoping to raise as much money for charity as possible (Credit: SplashNews)

How are fans reacting to the new single?

One user commented: “What a wonderful thing to do. Such a big heart Gemma x.”

And a second user gushed: “Amazing Gem! Will download! A topic which is so close to my heart. Now more then ever it’s so important to raise awareness of Mental Health! You have been a joy to watch during lockdown, keep doing what you do best.”

And a third user praised: “Love you loads GC. Downloaded the song and it is incredible, you are AMAZING!! I think it’s wonderful you supporting a charity for Mental Health. As a topic so close to me.”

Darren has said of the duet while speaking on GMB: “We were going to record a little fun piece for Gemma’s Christmas show and we were going to do a Christmas song.

“We are going to do White Christmas originally then my fiancée Sophie said what about Baby It’s Cold Outside because it is a ready made duet.”

Before adding: “We got chatting and said ‘Wouldn’t it be great to release this for a charity’.



“Mental health for me is very personal and very close to my heart but I think this year particularly, after the year we have had, it seems a great time to do it and very poignant.

“We are going to go out there and have a bit of fun and make some money for Rethink.”

