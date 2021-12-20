Gemma Collins looks ‘amazing’ as she returns to the ice in skin-tight jeans

Gemma Collins has made a sensational return to the ice nearly three years after her stint on ITV’s Dancing on Ice. And she looked amazing doing it.

The TOWIE star took to Instagram to share her weekend adventures at Lapland UK, and her followers were loving it.

Gemma, 40, looks incredible in the shot which shows her ice-skating in skinny jeans, with a bit of support from a penguin.

She captioned the photo: “PENGUINS 🐧 this season’s MUST HAVE 🐧 The most MAGICAL day of the year @laplanduk it really was unforgettable, I had so much fun 💫☃️⛸.”

Gemma rocks dark blue jeans along with a black top with the HUGEST sleeves. Her blonde hair is loose and she completes her look with a classic Chanel handbag.

Her followers have been very appreciative of Gemma’s look, heaping praise on her in the comments.

When was Gemma Collins on Dancing on Ice?

“Gemma you look amazing!” gushed one fan, while another wrote: “Need to know where jumper is from” followed by an army of heart-eye emojis.

Gemma came eight in the 2019 series of the show (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Another well-wisher said: “You look so young, beautiful, I love the more natural look on you XXX”

“Wow you look fantastic, happiness has you glowing too!” added another.

Gemma took part in Dancing on Ice back in 2019. And then again in January this year, leaving fans a bit baffled.

She returned to the ITV show to present a competition segment and was lowered onto the ice on a giant diamond ring.

As she wore a pink fishtail dress and turban, fans swarmed to social media, wondering what they were seeing.

Speaking to viewers, Gemma said: “I’m here to tell you guys that I have flown in once more on my diamond ring to tell everybody about this year’s glam competition.

Gemma was dropped in on a diamond ring (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

“At the end of this series, one lucky viewer is going to win a massive one hundred and twenty thousand pounds.”

It’s been a very strange year.

Memories of Gemma on the ice

Gemma took part in the show two years previously and was partnered with professional, Matt Evers.

She gave viewers lots of her infamous diva behaviour, but caused concern after taking a huge tumble.

Poor Gemma fell flat on her face during her performance, but her grit saw her jump straight back up, earning her highest score from the judges.

While the scores came in, Gemma became tearful, before breaking down in sobs.

Brave Gemma eventually finished in eighth place.

