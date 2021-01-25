Dancing On Ice star Gemma Collins returned last night two years after skating on the show.

The GC, 39, appeared on Sunday’s show to present a competition to viewers.

And she certainly did it in style as she was lowered down to the ice rink on a giant diamond ring.

Dancing On Ice star Gemma Collins returned last night (Credit: ITV)

What did Gemma Collins say on Dancing On Ice?

Gemma looked incredible in a pink fishtail dress, which included fluffy sleeves.

The star teamed the dress with a matching pink turban as she sported glam hair and makeup.

As she was lowered down, Gemma said: “Phil [Schofield], I’m so happy to be here this evening.

Viewers were divided over Gemma’s appearance (Credit: ITV)

“It’s amazing to be back.”

Speaking to viewers, Gemma said: “I’m here to tell you guys that I have flown in once more on my diamond ring to tell everybody about this year’s glam competition.

“At the end of this series, one lucky viewer is going to win a massive one hundred and twenty thousand pounds.”

Host Phillip Schofield said: “Thank you Gemma, here’s how you enter.”

Gemma revealed the show’s competition (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

However, some viewers didn’t understand why Gemma was brought back onto the show.

One said on Twitter: “What was the point of ITV paying Gemma Collins to appear to advertise a competition. Come on guys unnecessary travel.”

Another wrote: “@dancingonice pointless appearance by Gemma Collins, money for nothing.”

A third added: “Why do we need Gemma back on DOI?”

Meanwhile, others loved having Gemma back on their screens.

One gushed: “So, am I the only one that enjoyed seeing @missgemcollins on @dancingonice?”

Another said: “Best part of the programme @missgemcollins.”

One tweeted: “I thought it was good seeing @missgemcollins on @dancingonice! After all, The GC did create some famous moments, so why not.”

Last night saw Myleene Klass become the first celebrity to leave the competition after a skate-off with rapper Lady Leshurr.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, Saturday January 30, at 6pm.

