Eamonn Holmes’ co-star Isabel Webster admits ‘heartbreak’ over his health woes

Eamonn Holmes’ GB News co-star Isabel Webster has admitted her “heartbreak” over the 62-year-old’s health woes.

The Irish star suffered a fall at home recently, it was revealed earlier this week.

Eamonn has suffered a fall recently (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

GB News star Eamonn Holmes health update

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Eamonn had suffered a fall.

The GB News star has been trying to heal recently following some important back surgery.

The star underwent surgery after suffering from chronic back pain for some time.

It has since emerged that the fall was so bad that he has had to undergo surgery once more – this time on his shoulder.

Speaking to the Express, a rep for Eamonn said: “As a consequence of being laid low by major surgery, Eamonn suffered a fall at home a couple of weeks ago and had to undergo another operation.

“He’s naturally gutted by the setback, but the good news is the surgery on his shoulder went well. He’s now receiving fantastic care and resting.”

They continued, saying: “Sadly, it means Eamonn is likely to need a longer period off TV than he first thought in order to get himself better and heal.

Isabel Webster and Eamonn have hosted GB News together since the start of the year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Isabel Webster of GB News talks about Eamonn Holmes

Since his fall, Eamonn’s co-host on GB News has broken her silence.

Isabel, 39, has revealed that she is heartbroken by Eamonn’s recent health woes.

“I know how much our audience is missing Eamonn, and I am too!” she told the Daily Mail.

“It’s been heartbreaking to see him in so much pain. Eamonn has had such a run of bad luck, and to suffer in the way he has been.

“But I also know how hard he is working to get back to his best. That’s why I can’t wait to see him return, fighting fit, and back where he belongs – sitting alongside me on GB News.”

Unfortunately, Eamonn won’t be back on screens for some time, according to the star (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Eamonn provides sad update

Just last week, Eamonn provided a sad update regarding his recovery.

Fans of GB News have been missing him on the breakfast show, and were keen for him to know it.

“@EamonnHolmes How’s your recovery going?” one fan tweeted him.

“Wishing you all the very best and hope to see you back on @GBNEWS very soon – it’s been far too long without your refreshing honesty!”

However, Eamonn didn’t give the fan the response they were perhaps hoping for.

“Thank you. It might be a while I’m afraid,” he said.

“Sending hugs you are truly missed on our screens,” the fan then replied.

All being well, Eamonn will be back on screens in 2023.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes underwent surgery following ‘humiliating’ ordeal as he gives health update

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.