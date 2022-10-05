Eamonn Holmes speaks about his health
News

Eamonn Holmes underwent surgery following ‘humiliating’ ordeal as he gives health update

Admits another op may be needed

By Robert Leigh

Eamonn Holmes has given fans a health update, revealing he underwent surgery following a “humiliating” ordeal.

Speaking this morning (Wednesday October 5), the TV personality joked “rumours of my death have been hugely exaggerated”.

But he also told how he decided on undergoing the op after deciding he ‘wanted his life back’.

Eamonn Holmes gives a health update
Eamonn Holmes gave fans a health update on Wednesday morning (Credit: GB News YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes health update

The 62-year-old told GB News colleague Isabel Webster earlier today he hopes to be back at work as soon as possible.

He recounted how he recently went under the knife in the hope of resolving a long-term problem with his back.

“This time last week I was laying on a slab in a hospital being operated on,” Eamonn said from his home in Surrey.

“I’m one week on, it is early days. It will probably be about three weeks before they know whether it has been a success or not.”

‘Humiliation’

Ex This Morning co-host Eamonn also explained his experience of covering the Queen‘s death last month helped make his mind up about going ahead with the op.

He said colleagues had been assisting him during outside broadcasts as he found it difficult to get around.

Eamonn was grateful for the help but admitted he found it “quite embarrassing”.

It was humiliating for me.

He also recalled walking around Buckingham Palace with Isabel.

Eamonn reflected: “It was humiliating for me. You took me through that crowd. And I stumbled a few times, and my leg gave way a few times. And after that I was a bit humiliated, really. You didn’t make any issue of it, but it was an issue for me.”

Eamonn Holmes gives a health update
Eamonn Holmes spoke with colleague Isabel Webster (Credit: GB News YouTube)

‘There might be another operation’

Eamonn indicated there may be a need for another op in future.

He went on: “Prior to then I’ve been living with this injury for 18 months.

“Four times surgeons have said to me: ‘No, there’s a 20% risk of this going wrong. We’re not going to do it, let it heal itself.’

“But it wasn’t healing itself. And I found a surgeon who felt with neurosurgery he could make a pretty good attempt on this. And he did.”

Eamonn added: “It just got to the stage where I thought: ‘I want my life back.'”

Furthermore, despite being keen to return to work, Eamonn acknowledges he can’t rush it.

He went on: “What I’ve got to realise is that anyone who goes through an operation like this is that due to inflammation of the nerves the pain stays.

“The surgeon will have hopefully cured the cause of the pain, at least in one leg. But I think there might be another operation.”

Get well soon, Eamonn.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes health fears as fans rally over shock picture of ‘brutal’ illness

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Stacey Solomon talking on Loose Women
Stacey Solomon fans in tears as she shares news: ‘I’m a total mess’
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 stars Hamza Yassin, Will Mellor
Strictly stars Hamza Yassin and Will Mellor issued warning after Week 2 performances
James Bye and Amy Dowden on Strictly - It Takes Two
Strictly star James Bye reveals gruesome injury leaving partner Amy Dowden screeching
Emmerdale Mack question mark
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mack’s one-night stand finally revealed
Kaye Adams and Vicky McClure speaking on Loose Women today
Emotional Loose Women viewers in tears over ‘hard to watch’ segment
Giovanni Pernice smiling and cuddling Richie
Strictly: Giovanni Pernice leaves fans swooning as they praise his behaviour tonight