Eamonn Holmes underwent surgery following ‘humiliating’ ordeal as he gives health update

Eamonn Holmes has given fans a health update, revealing he underwent surgery following a “humiliating” ordeal.

Speaking this morning (Wednesday October 5), the TV personality joked “rumours of my death have been hugely exaggerated”.

But he also told how he decided on undergoing the op after deciding he ‘wanted his life back’.

Eamonn Holmes gave fans a health update on Wednesday morning (Credit: GB News YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes health update

The 62-year-old told GB News colleague Isabel Webster earlier today he hopes to be back at work as soon as possible.

He recounted how he recently went under the knife in the hope of resolving a long-term problem with his back.

“This time last week I was laying on a slab in a hospital being operated on,” Eamonn said from his home in Surrey.

“I’m one week on, it is early days. It will probably be about three weeks before they know whether it has been a success or not.”

‘It was humiliating for me, I was humbled… It just got to the stage where I thought I want my life back.’@EamonnHolmes checks in to give an update on his back surgery and to discuss how he was convinced to undergo the operation while covering Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/2t8VMlFtzE — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 5, 2022

‘Humiliation’

Ex This Morning co-host Eamonn also explained his experience of covering the Queen‘s death last month helped make his mind up about going ahead with the op.

He said colleagues had been assisting him during outside broadcasts as he found it difficult to get around.

Eamonn was grateful for the help but admitted he found it “quite embarrassing”.

It was humiliating for me.

He also recalled walking around Buckingham Palace with Isabel.

Eamonn reflected: “It was humiliating for me. You took me through that crowd. And I stumbled a few times, and my leg gave way a few times. And after that I was a bit humiliated, really. You didn’t make any issue of it, but it was an issue for me.”

Eamonn Holmes spoke with colleague Isabel Webster (Credit: GB News YouTube)

‘There might be another operation’

Eamonn indicated there may be a need for another op in future.

He went on: “Prior to then I’ve been living with this injury for 18 months.

“Four times surgeons have said to me: ‘No, there’s a 20% risk of this going wrong. We’re not going to do it, let it heal itself.’

“But it wasn’t healing itself. And I found a surgeon who felt with neurosurgery he could make a pretty good attempt on this. And he did.”

Eamonn added: “It just got to the stage where I thought: ‘I want my life back.'”

Furthermore, despite being keen to return to work, Eamonn acknowledges he can’t rush it.

He went on: “What I’ve got to realise is that anyone who goes through an operation like this is that due to inflammation of the nerves the pain stays.

“The surgeon will have hopefully cured the cause of the pain, at least in one leg. But I think there might be another operation.”

