Eamonn Holmes delivers bad news amid recovery following surgery

Eamonn Holmes has shared some news with fans on Twitter following his surgery.

The GB News favourite underwent a back operation last month (September) and has been in recovery ever since.

He hoped the op would help to ease the chronic pain that he is in.

The operation carried a 20% risk of going wrong, but Eamonn said that he had decided to “take that risk”.

Since stepping away from his job at GB News, fans have been missing the star.

As a result, a big fan of Eamon’s tweeted the presenter asking him this week when he would be returning to GB News.

Eamonn Holmes shares sad news on Twitter

They tweeted: “@EamonnHolmes How’s your recovery going? Wishing you all the very best and hope to see you back on @GBNEWS very soon – it’s been far too long without your refreshing honesty!”

However, sadly Eamonn didn’t give the response fans of the former ITV presenter may have been after.

He replied: “Thank you, Gail. It might be a while I’m afraid.”

The fan then responded: “Sending hugs you are truly missed on our screens.”

Eamonn recently appeared on GB News to talk about his operation.

The 62-year-old told his co-star Isabel Webster that he hoped to be back at work as soon as possible.

“This time last week I was laying on a slab in a hospital being operated on,” Eamonn said from his home in Surrey earlier this month.

“I’m one week on, it is early days. It will probably be about three weeks before they know whether it has been a success or not.”

Eamon on getting his op

He went on to share that his experience of covering the Queen‘s death and funeral was the final straw that made him decide to go ahead with the op.

Eamonn reflected: “It was humiliating for me. [Isabel] took me through that crowd. And I stumbled a few times, and my leg gave way a few times. And after that I was a bit humiliated, really. You didn’t make any issue of it, but it was an issue for me.”

He went on: “Prior to then I’ve been living with this injury for 18 months.

“Four times surgeons have said to me: ‘No, there’s a 20% risk of this going wrong. We’re not going to do it, let it heal itself.’

“But it wasn’t healing itself. And I found a surgeon who felt with neurosurgery he could make a pretty good attempt on this. And he did.”

The TV star went on to add: “It just got to the stage where I thought: ‘I want my life back.'”

While the surgery was a major decision, he confessed that it may not be the only one he has to endure.

He said: “The surgeon will have hopefully cured the cause of the pain, at least in one leg. But I think there might be another operation.”

