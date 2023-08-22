Gary Lucy and pregnant Laura Anderson back together ahead of welcoming baby?

Gary Lucy and pregnant Laura Anderson have reportedly reunited ahead of welcoming their first baby.

The pair split earlier this year shortly after Laura announced her pregnancy. They had met last year on Celebs Go Dating. There’s been some speculation over the reason behind their split. Laura then started focusing on her pregnancy.

However, now, the pair have reportedly reunited and spent time together at a posh Scottish hotel.

Gary Lucy and Laura Anderson met on Celebs Go Dating (Credit: E4)

Are Gary Lucy and Laura Anderson back together?

According to The Sun, Gary and Laura took a trip to the £800-a-night Gleneagles hotel. An insider reportedly told the publication: “He flew up to Scotland to see Laura and they were spotted together at Glasgow airport. Then the next week, they went to Gleneagles, the luxury hotel, together.”

ED! has contacted reps for Gary and Laura for comment.

Laura and Gary announced they were expecting their first child in February. However, shortly after the news broke, the pair confirmed they had split.

At the time, he told The Sun: “I love Laura but we are no longer together. My main drive as always is to work together to co-parent our child. I look forward to the arrival of the new baby.”

In June, Laura made Gary an offer as she opened up about her birth plans. Speaking to OK!, she said: “I will definitely have my mum in the labour room with me when I give birth. But it’s such a long process that I might have my friends coming and going.

“Gary is welcome if he wants to be there.”

Laura is getting ready to give birth soon (Credit: Cover Images)

More recently, Love Island star Laura said she felt “scared” about the rest of her life. She told OK! in July: “Giving birth doesn’t scare me – I’m more scared about the rest of my life, and all the other things I’ve got to do.

“You think pregnancy is hard and then it’s like, ‘well, what happens when she’s here?’ But everyone tells you it all just falls into place.”

