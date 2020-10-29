Gary Lineker shared a moving letter he received from a refugee who stayed with him and his family.

On Twitter, the former professional footballer, 59, showed his fans a note he received from a man named Rasheed.

Gary told his followers: “This letter alone made it worthwhile.

Pundit Gary Lineker shared his home with a refugee (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

What did Gary Lineker say about the letter from the refugee?

“Thanks Rasheed for giving such a different perspective on life to both myself and my boys.

“Thanks too to @RefugeesAtHome for helping to make this happen. It was a hugely positive experience and I will definitely host again.”

Read more: Gary Lineker mocked over apology statement for not wearing face mask to supermarket

In the letter, Rasheed reveals how he initially worried about getting an ‘unfriendly’ reception.

However, his fears quickly disappeared as the pundit made him feel at home.

Gary shared the refugee’s letter on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It began: “When I was moving to your home, I was worried that you might be unfriendly and conservative but it was all reverse of what I thought.”

He went on to say that Gary made him feel not as if he was a stranger or even a guest, but a member of the family.

I can never forget your hospitality, love and company.

The refugee wrote: “I can never forget your hospitality, love and company that you and your lovely respectful children gave me.”

The letter’s author also gave the quote, ‘If you give me a glass of water, I owe you my entire life’ and added: “In fact, you did more.”

This letter alone made it worthwhile. Thanks Rasheed for giving such a different perspective on life to both myself and my boys. Thanks too to @RefugeesAtHome for helping to make this happen. It was a hugely positive experience and I will definitely host again. 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/Cs6NUMCnpC — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 29, 2020

How did Gary Lineker’s fans react to the letter?

The letter sparked a debate among Gary’s followers, though.

Some thought the letter was lovely, while others accused the former footballer of ‘virtue signalling’. Others worried that such schemes would encourage more people to make the dangerous crossing over the English Channel.

Read more: Piers Morgan teased by pals Gary Lineker and Jake Wood as they enjoy night out

One said: “The way that this letter is presented and worded totally destroys the rhetoric that the right push about refugees. He seems like an intelligent, thoughtful man, who is grateful for the opportunity that he has been given.”

Another wrote: “Virtue signalling in its finest form! And what happens to Rasheed now

@GaryLineker.”

A third put: “Nice letter. But don’t you think that the more welcoming refugees get the more will attempt to cross the channel. And we know that can cost at lives.”

The way that this letter is presented and worded totally destroys the rhetoric that the right push about refugees. He seems like an intelligent, thoughtful man, who is grateful for the opportunity that he has been given. — TD (@TDWigan1992) October 29, 2020

Virtue signalling in its finest form! And what happens to Rasheed now @GaryLineker — Deborah Pike (@DebPike66) October 29, 2020

Nice letter. But don’t you think that the more welcoming refugees get the more will attempt to cross the channel. And we know that can cost at lives. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Alan parkinson 🎗 (@alanrparkinson) October 29, 2020

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.