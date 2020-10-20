Gary Lineker mocked over apology statement for not wearing face mask to supermarket

Gary Lineker has divided fans after apologising for not wearing a face mask to a surpermarket.

The former footballer was photographed at his local Marks and Spencer not wearing a face covering.

Gary, 59, blamed the mistake on “old age” and admitted he felt “awful and embarrassed”.

Gary Lineker apologised for not wearing a face mask in M&S (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Gary Lineker say?

He said: “In my old age, I went into a store and forgot to put my mask on.

“Was wondering why people were giving me daggers.

Read more: Piers Morgan teased by pals Gary Lineker and Jake Wood as they enjoy night out

“Realised after a couple of minutes and hastily put it on. Felt awful and embarrassed. Apologies to those present.”

However, some fans weren’t impressed with Gary’s actions.

In my old age, I went into a store and forgot to put my mask on. Was wondering why people were giving me daggers. Realised after a couple of minutes and hastily put it on. Felt awful and embarrassed. Apologies to those present. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 19, 2020

One person said: “How can you ‘forget’ when you have been preaching this since April. We have all had to make this the normal thing to do now.”

Another wrote: “Of course you did Gary. Did you realise when you saw the camera by any chance?”

In my old age, I went into a store and forgot to put my mask on.

A third added: “What were you thinking? These days forgetting your mask is like going live on TV in your underwear.”

Meanwhile, others defended Gary as one commented: “Sounds like a clear and obvious error, so I’m sure you’ll be fine.”

Another tweeted: “Fair play @GaryLineker, it can happen to the best of us.”

Gary was criticised for not wearing a face covering (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Face mask rules in UK

Wearing a face mask is compulsory in most indoor settings, including shops and public transport.

Brits can face fines if they don’t follow the rules without a reason.

Gary’s apology came after one shopper slammed him to The Sun.

They told the publication: “It’s just hypocrisy on another level.

“He had even tweeted a photo of him wearing a mask recently in front of that same M&S store and told people to wear masks in supermarkets.”

Gary Lineker blamed the mistake on “old age” (Credit: Zed Jameson / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Earlier this year, Gary shared a photo of himself queuing for a shop while wearing a mask.

He told fans: “2nd time out of the house in 3 weeks to get some food supplies.

“I’m taking no chances. Great to see people respecting the social distancing and everyone good natured.”

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.