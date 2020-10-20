Gary Lineker mocked over apology statement for not wearing face mask to supermarket

Gary Lineker has divided fans after apologising for not wearing a face mask to a surpermarket.
The former footballer was photographed at his local Marks and Spencer not wearing a face covering.
Gary, 59, blamed the mistake on “old age” and admitted he felt “awful and embarrassed”.
What did Gary Lineker say?
He said: “In my old age, I went into a store and forgot to put my mask on.
“Was wondering why people were giving me daggers.
“Realised after a couple of minutes and hastily put it on. Felt awful and embarrassed. Apologies to those present.”
However, some fans weren’t impressed with Gary’s actions.
One person said: “How can you ‘forget’ when you have been preaching this since April. We have all had to make this the normal thing to do now.”
Another wrote: “Of course you did Gary. Did you realise when you saw the camera by any chance?”
A third added: “What were you thinking? These days forgetting your mask is like going live on TV in your underwear.”
Meanwhile, others defended Gary as one commented: “Sounds like a clear and obvious error, so I’m sure you’ll be fine.”
Another tweeted: “Fair play @GaryLineker, it can happen to the best of us.”
Face mask rules in UK
Wearing a face mask is compulsory in most indoor settings, including shops and public transport.
Brits can face fines if they don’t follow the rules without a reason.
Gary’s apology came after one shopper slammed him to The Sun.
They told the publication: “It’s just hypocrisy on another level.
“He had even tweeted a photo of him wearing a mask recently in front of that same M&S store and told people to wear masks in supermarkets.”
Earlier this year, Gary shared a photo of himself queuing for a shop while wearing a mask.
He told fans: “2nd time out of the house in 3 weeks to get some food supplies.
“I’m taking no chances. Great to see people respecting the social distancing and everyone good natured.”
