Full timeline of Sue Radford’s ‘feud’ with daughter Millie as she seemingly ends ‘rift’ with touching message

Sue Radford of 22 Kids and Counting appears to have ended her alleged ‘feud’ with daughter Millie Radford, reports claim.

The 48-year-old recently dedicated an Instagram post to Millie, who is pregnant with her third child, as she turned 22.

Sue wrote in her Story upload, showing Millie with her children Ophelia Jo and Chester Bleu, about how much she is looking forward to seeing her again.

And that’s because Sue – along with dad Noel, and many members of their enormous brood – is currently holidaying in Florida.

Sue Radford Instagram post concerning daughter Millie

The post shared with Sue’s 516,000 followers read: “Happy birthday @millieradfordd. We hope you have the best day today, we love you. Can’t wait to see you when we get home. Also can’t believe there will be another little princess to add to this picture next year!”

According to reports, the mention of Millie was the first on the social media account since April, when they are said to have fallen out.

So, does this post indicate they have ‘made up’?

Sue Radford ‘feud’ with Millie Radford timeline

It was reported in the spring that a ‘feud’ was affecting the Radfords after Millie allegedly accused her mum of “making money” from her grandkids.

Millie – who is believed to live at home with Sue, Noel, many of her siblings, and her kids at the huge family home in Morecambe in Lancashire – reportedly said Sue had been “picking favourites”.

“Cute? You’ve made money from all your grandchildren. But choose your favourites. Said my piece,” Millie allegedly commented on Insta.

You’ve made money from all your grandchildren. But choose your favourites. Said my piece.

She is also said to have added, on a post concerning a previous holiday that didn’t include her own children going away: “I recall my kids being in the whole 22 Kids and Counting. Not a single sight viewing of the rest in there, bare one episode.”

However, it is thought a video showed Noel and Sue informing grandchildren Daisy, Ayprill and Leo – second eldest child Sophie’s kids – they would be going to Disneyland. Sue and Noel have 11 grandkids in total, as well as four step-grandchildren.

Sue Radford reaction

According to reports, Sue later hinted at why Millie’s kids did not travel in a Facebook comment.

Sue is alleged to have written: “[It is] because I refused to take Millie and her boyfriend. I mean who in their right mind would take someone like that.”

‘Missed’ appointment?

MailOnline reports that Sue may not have accompanied Millie to a medical appointment. The publication claims Millie shared a touching video of her baby’s heartbeat on Insta.

That may have happened in May, if the post referred to is the current most recent one on Millie’s main account.

The website claims Sue may have travelled to see her mother with her other daughters instead.

This is despite the tabloid’s assertion Sue was Millie’s birthing partner and had gone with her to appointments during her previous pregnancies.

Psychic reading

In June, Sue shared cryptic remarks after receiving a reading from a psychic.

She said at the time: “It was spot on about so many things she didn’t know and I’ve not shared it on here because we just don’t share everything. But I have been thinking do I go with my head or my heart and wow she knew it all, thank you!”

Could Sue have been referring to falling out with Millie at all?

Millie’s third child is believed to be due very soon (Credit: Channel 5 YouTube)

‘Life is hard’

Furthermore, earlier this month, there was additional speculation in the press as Sue told fans: “Life is hard.”

It came during the Radfords’ current holiday – and her post showed three of her children preparing to jump in a swimming pool.

Sue added in the caption: “Just love watching them having so much fun. Sometimes life is hard but these moments are what we live for.”

ED! has approached a representative for the Radfords for comment.

Here’s to hoping all is well in the world of the stars of 22 Kids and Counting, especially as Millie is believed to be due to give birth in September.

