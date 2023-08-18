Millie and Sue Radford composite image
22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford admits ‘life is hard’ in cryptic post amid rift with daughter

She's currently on a family holiday in Miami

By Entertainment Daily

22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford has shared a cryptic Instagram post in which she said “life is hard” amid a continuing rift with her seventh-eldest child, daughter Millie.

Sue, mum of 22, has been keeping her followers up-to-date with her family’s trip abroad to a villa they’re renting in Miami. Yesterday (August 17) she shared a photo of three of her kids jumping into a swimming pool to her Stories.

She added the caption: “Just love watching them having so much fun. Sometimes life is hard but these moments are what we live for.”

Three children standing at the side of a swimming pool
Sue posted a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories (Credit: Instagram)

Millie accused her parents of excluding their grandchildren

In a recent video uploaded to the family’s YouTube channel, fans can see Sue and her brood travel from their Morecambe home across the Atlantic to Florida.

On the holiday, their 18th in the last 20 months, they needed to take 15 suitcases. But despite there being plenty to unpack, they enjoyed a “very chill” first day of the holiday.

M
Millie accused mum Sue of leaving out her grandchildren (Credit: YouTube)

But earlier this year, daughter Millie accused Sue and her husband Noel of excluding her two children from another Florida holiday. She screenshotted a video of the surprise trip and reposted it with the caption: “Cute? But you’ve made money from all your grandchildren but choose your favourites.”

Millie has daughter Ophelia and son Chester, and is currently expecting her third child.

Sue defended her decision

Sue hasn’t commented on the rift publicly. However, she did share another cryptic post shortly after Millie’s post, apologising for being quiet on social media. However, she did explain on Facebook that Millie’s children were excluded from the trip because “I refused to take Millie and her abusive boyfriend. I mean who in their right mind would take someone like that.”

Sue also had a reading from psychic Chloe Smith earlier this summer, who “just knew” she needed it.

She said at the time: “It was spot on about so many things she didn’t know and I’ve not shared it on here because we just don’t share everything. But I have been thinking do I go with my head or my heart and wow she knew it all, thank you! Chloe, you are so incredibly gifted and your reading today has really helped, so thank you.”

Read more: Inside Sue Radford’s ‘feud’ with daughter Millie – from ‘abusive boyfriend’ claims to ‘making money off grandchildren’

WE'RE GOING TO FLORIDA! (how to travel with 22 people 🤯) | The Radford Family

What do you think of it all? Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.

