Sue Radford’s cryptic message amid ‘feud’ with daughter Millie

Sue Radford, the star of Channel 5’s 22 Kids and Counting, has written a cryptic message amid her ongoing ‘feud’ with her daughter Millie.

Sue said she was unsure whether to go with her “head or her heart”. It comes after Millie called out her parents Sue and Noel for “picking favourites” among their grandchildren earlier this year. Millie, 22, has two kids of her own – Ophelia and Chester – and a third baby on the way.

Sue said they were filming a new series of 22 Kids and Counting (Credit: Youtube/Channel 5)

Sue Radford apologised for ‘being quiet’ on social media amid Millie feud

In April, Millie accused her parents of “making money” off her grandchildren and “picking favourites” after Sue and Noel surprised some of their grandchildren with a trip to Florida. The drama raised eyebrows from fans. In a Facebook comment, Sue also explained why Millie and her kids were not invited on the Florida trip. She alleged: (It’s) because I refused to take Millie and her abusive boyfriend. I mean who in their right mind would take someone like that.”

In May, Millie shared that she was expecting her third child, a baby girl. And after a period of being quiet on social media, the 22 Kids and Counting star returned to her Instagram stories. Sue explained her social media absence, writing: “Sorry for being so quiet on here this week, we’ve been filming for our new series.”

It is a good one with a pretty big life update in.

She continued: “But lots asking about the Q&A, we did film it but when we came to edit it, we had a funny buzzing noise all the way through which we think is interference from the hobs, so we plan to film again this weekend. It is a good one with a pretty big life update in.”

Millie Radford accused her parents of “making money” off their grandchildren (Credit: Youtube/Channel 5)

‘I have been thinking do I go with my head or my heart’

Sue also shared she recently got a reading from a psychic, where she hinted her alleged ‘feud’ with Millie might be continuing. She shared: “I had a lovely reading by @chloemediumship today who just knew I needed that reading.” Sue admitted she “doesn’t share” everything publically but the psychic knew what she needed to hear.

Sue continued: “It was spot on about so many things she didn’t know and I’ve not shared it on here because we just don’t share everything, but I have been thinking do I go with my head or my heart and wow she knew it all, thank you! Chloe, you are so incredibly gifted and your reading today has really helped so thank you.”

Millie shared that her baby is due in September when she announced her pregnancy in May, although she expects she’ll be as “stubborn” as her siblings and be an October baby.

ED! has contacted reps for Sue and Millie for comment.

Read more: The Radford family set to welcome another baby with exciting announcement

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.